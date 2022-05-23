Jimmie Allen Set To Release New Single “On My Way” With Icon Jennifer Lopez

Jimmie Allen reveals the full tracklist to his third studio album, “Tulip Drive.” The 12-song collection will arrive Friday, June 24.

The secret is out – Jimmie Allen has joined forces with pop phenomenon Jennifer Lopez.

The country crooner took to social media early Monday morning (May 23) to reveal a cross-genre duet with the “Let’s Get Loud” artist. The single titled “On My Way,” will be featured on Allen’s highly anticipated record, “Tulip Drive.”

The jaw-dropping announcement does not come as a surprise, as Allen has been teasing the collaboration since Saturday, May 21.

“New Collab announcement coming Monday, song available next Friday,” Allen shared on Twitter. “Announcement. Tomorrow 10 am EST. I’ve been a fan of this artist for a long time. Still believe we have a song together,” he reiterated on Sunday (May 22) evening.

Announcement

Tomorrow 10am EST. I’ve been a fan of this artist for a long time. Still believe we have a song together. ♠️ pic.twitter.com/JKjwPDaMfE — Jimmie Allen (@JimmieAllen) May 22, 2022

Allen started a guessing game among fans, as several assumed the special guest would be future tour mate Carrie Underwood, breakout star Lainey Wilson, Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton, and more.

The Grammy-nominated artist placed the rumors to rest, when he revealed the cover art for “On My Way.” The snapshot features the two coordinating in matching leopard print ensembles, their names, and the title of the song.

“@jlo X Jimmie Allen,” the hitmaker wrote alongside the photo. “♠️5-27-2022♠️.”

Fans and A-listers rushed to the comment section to show their endless support and excitement for the upcoming banger.

“WHAT 🔥 🔥 🔥” said Carly Pearce in response. “Congratulations,” Rita Wilson added.

Chayce Beckham, Kane Brown, Reyna Roberts, Lainey Wilson, Tiera, and more praised Allen for scoring the dream-like partnership. The hitmaker shared a message on Twitter stressing his underlining motive for the collaboration.

“Im not here to change Country Music. I’m just here to add to it,” the trailblazer declared.

Im not here to change Country Music. I’m just here to add to it. ♠️ — Jimmie Allen (@JimmieAllen) May 23, 2022

“On My Way” comes on the heels of Allen’s No.1 single “Freedom Was A Highway” with Brad Paisley and recent release “In Our Blood” with Dylan Scott. “On My Way,” penned by Ivy Adara, Leroy Clampitt, and Michael Pollack is one of many collaborations on the forthcoming third studio album.

Songstress Katie Ohh will appear on “Broken Hearted,” Rapper CeeLo and T-Pain are featured on “Pesos,” and son Aadyn is set to join his father on “You Won’t Be Alone.”

Within the robust soundtrack – listeners will hear Allen let down his guard, as he pulled from real-life experiences to cultivate the raw and family-centric collection.

“This is the first [album] where I chose to write songs about my own personal experiences, thoughts, and hopes,” shared Allen in a statement.

The title “Tulip Drive,” was inspired by the street his late grandmother grew up on. Allen’s debut record “Mercury Lane,” was named after the street he lived on as a child. The “Down Home” singer also honored his grandmother [Bettie Snead] and late father [James “Big Jim” Allen] in his 2020 and 2021 releases, “Bettie James” and “Bettie James Gold Edition.”

Come Fall, the multi-platinum recording artist will be bringing his impressive catalog out on the road with Underwood on The Denim & Rhinestones Tour. The genre-bending artist is currently on his first solo headline trek and will wrap up his run at the second annual Bettie James Fest in August. Tickets to the festival are on sale now, here.

Jimmie Allen – Tulip Drive Tracklist:

1. “be alright” (Jimmie Allen, Jason Evigan, Gian Stone, Castle)

2. “what i’m talkin bout” (Zach Abend, Michael Hardy, Seth Ennis)

3. “kissin you” (Jimmie Allen, Ashley Gorley, Zach Crowell)

4. “down home” (Jimmie Allen, Rian Ball, Cameron Bedell, Tate Howell)

5. “settle on back” (Jimmie Allen, Tate Howell, Trip Howell, David Pramik)

6. “pesos” (feat. CeeLo Green & T-Pain) (Jimmie Allen, Edward Martin, Vincent Venditto, T-Pain, Thomas Callaway, Yannique DeLisle Barker, Chris Doyle, J. ”Lonny” Bereal)

7. “love in the living room” (Jimmie Allen, Jesse Frasure, Brandon Day, Alysa Vanderheym, Cary Barlowe)

8. “on my way” (Jimmie Allen & Jennifer Lopez) (Ivy Adara, Leroy Clampitt, Michael Pollack)

9. “broken hearted” (feat. Katie Ohh) (Jimmie Allen, Ashley Gorley, Will Weatherly)

10.”habits & hearts” (Steven McMorran, Derrick Southerland, Jess Cates)

11.”right now” (Jimmie Allen, Matt Rogers, Jordan Schmidt)

12.”wouldn’t feel like summer” (Alysa Vandereheym, Matthew McGinn, Jimmie Deeghan)

13.”undo” (Matt Rogers, Matt McVaney, Daniel Breland)

14.”get you a girl” (Jimmie Allen, Justin Ebach, Matt Jenkins)

15.”keep em coming” (Jimmie Allen, Brad Tursi, Will Weatherly)

16.”every time i say amen” (Travis Hill, Jon Nite, Ross Copperman)

17.”you won’t be alone” (feat. Aadyn) (Jimmie Allen, Justin Ebach)