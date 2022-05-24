Carrie Underwood Set To Return To Las Vegas For Residency: “Until Next Year”

Eight-time GRAMMY winner Carrie Underwood took her final bow on Saturday, May 21, during her REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Theatre. Although her successful sold-out run has come to an end, Underwood has already made plans to resume the critically acclaimed production in 2023 in sin city.

The “Ghost Story” singer shared the news on social media Monday (May 23) afternoon with a montage video highlighting memorable moments from her 18-date show.

“Here’s a look back at just a little bit of the fun we’ve had in Vegas with #REFLECTION this year! Until next year, @ResortsWorldLV! #CUin2023 #CUinVegas,” shared the hitmaker alongside the short snippet.

As Underwood struts on stage in a head-turning white ensemble for her last concert, she turned to the cameras to reflect on the unforgettable experience.

“Last show…it’s been great,” she said. “It’s gonna be a lot of fun, let’s do this!” the vocalist added before entering the 5,000-capacity venue.

The minute-long clip proves why Underwood’s residency is a must-see show in Vegas, as it displays her high-energy acts. Throughout the state-of-the-art spectacle – the chart-topping artist straps up for aerial performances, interacts closely with fans, wears eye-catching costumes, and showcases her jaw-dropping vocals.

Country music fanatics who have not made their way to Vegas, were thrilled to hear that Underwood would be making a return. Meanwhile, others praised the bona fide star for her wow factor.

“The residency was everything us fans were dreaming of and then some! You were made for @Vegas Carrie,” a ticketholder pointed out. “The BEST residency I have ever been to!! Carrie, you are amazing,” gushed a fan. “I would loveeeee to see the show someday,” said another.

The announcement does not come as a surprise, as the vocalist teased the additional leg of the residency after her show on Saturday. Underwood shared a photo of her sons Isaiah [7] and Jacob [3] sporting matching merchandise backstage. The black and gold jackets read, “Carrie Underwood Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency.”

“We’ll be back! #2023 @ResortsWorldLV #Reflection,” the supermom tweeted.

Underwood initially kicked off the residency in December of 2021, and became the first artist to grace the largest and tallest stage in Las Vegas. Underwood opened the world-class theatre and sold-out each show slated for spring of 2022.

Following The Denim & Rhinestones Tour with direct support from Jimmie Allen, Underwood will make her way back to the Resorts World Theatre. The 2023 dates will be announced at a later date.

Until Underwood’s devoted community jet sets to Vegas, they can catch her at legendary venues across the nation on her arena trek. The multi-platinum musician is set to hit New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, L.A.’s Crypto.com Arena, and will wrap in Seattle on March 17. Tickets are available for purchase, here.