CMT Premiere: Hank Williams Jr. Releases Music Video For “Jesus, Won’t You Come By Here”

Hank Williams Jr. isn’t the first musician to attest that blues and country music are different, but also share several similarities. The 72-year-old hitmaker’s sound was built on the core fundamentals of the swing-worthy genre, as he learned from his famous father, Hank Williams.
“The blues is where it all comes from,” shared the second-generation Country Music Hall of Famer. “It’s the start of everything musical in my family; everything starts with Tee-Tot and flows from there,” he added.
Rufus “Tee-Tot” Payne, was the local blues performer who taught Williams Sr. how to play guitar growing up in Greenville, Alabama.
After decades of honing in on his artistry and pulling inspiration from others to strike a delicate balance between the two genres – Williams Jr. is officially leaning heavily into the blues side of country with the track, “Jesus, Won’t You Come By Here.” The faith-centric melody is included on Williams’ forthcoming 12-song collection, “Rich White Honky Blues.”
“I’ve always flirted with this stripped-back blues – all the way back to the ’80s. But I finally made an album that’s just that, and I like it,” he added in a statement.
The old-school classic “Jesus, Won’t You Come By Here” was penned by country blues singer-songwriter Lightnin’ Hopkins and Barbara Dane. The genre-bending artist turned to critically acclaimed producer Dan Auerbach of the Black Keys to reinvent the melody.