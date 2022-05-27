Cole Swindell, Chris Janson to Headline CMA Fest Shows at Ascend Amphitheater

CMA Music Fest is set for June 9 – 12 in downtown Nashville, and CMA Fest Nighttime Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater on Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11, are sure to be a highlight.
Chris Janson, who is one of the genre’s most engaging and energetic performers, will headline Ascend on June 10 with support from Boy Named Banjo, LANCO, Peytan Porter and Mitchell Tenpenny.
Warner Music Nashville will present the Ascend shows on June 11, which will be anchored by several of its established artists and up-and-comers. Shy Carter will host the evening, which Cole Swindell will headline. Other performers include Warner’s Ingrid Andress, Tyler Braden, Carter and Randall King.