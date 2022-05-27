Cole Swindell, Chris Janson to Headline CMA Fest Shows at Ascend Amphitheater

Tickets start at $24 per night (taxes and fees included) and can be purchased at CMAfest.com or Ticketmaster.com.

CMA Music Fest is set for June 9 – 12 in downtown Nashville, and CMA Fest Nighttime Concerts at Ascend Amphitheater on Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11, are sure to be a highlight.

Chris Janson, who is one of the genre’s most engaging and energetic performers, will headline Ascend on June 10 with support from Boy Named Banjo, LANCO, Peytan Porter and Mitchell Tenpenny.

Warner Music Nashville will present the Ascend shows on June 11, which will be anchored by several of its established artists and up-and-comers. Shy Carter will host the evening, which Cole Swindell will headline. Other performers include Warner’s Ingrid Andress, Tyler Braden, Carter and Randall King.



Each night begins at 7 p.m. Fans can purchase pit access, standing room only, for $53 per night, single-day reserved for $39 each night or single-day lawn selling for $24 per night, taxes and fees included. Tickets can be purchased at CMAfest.com or Ticketmaster.com. A limited number of four-day passes, plus newly announced single night tickets, for the Nissan Stadium nightly concerts are available at CMAfest.com or through the CMA Box Office at 1-800-CMA-FEST. Tickets are also available for CMA Fest's new Riverside Retreat, an exclusive destination along the Cumberland River. View all the perks and purchase four-day and single-day tickets at CMAfest.com.




