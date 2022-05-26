Don McLean, Larry Gatlin and Larry Stewart Drop Out of NRA Concert

Don McLean, Larry Gatlin and Larry Stewart have dropped out of the concert special at this year’s National Rifle Association (NRA) convention.
The men were originally scheduled to perform during Saturday’s NRA’s Grand Ole Night of Freedom concert. Other artists on the bill include Danielle Peck, T. Graham Brown, Lee Greenwood and Jacob Bryant.
McLean issued a statement Thursday saying, “in light of the recent events in Texas, I have decided it would be disrespectful and hurtful for me to perform for the NRA at their convention in Houston this week.”
