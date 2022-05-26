Don McLean, Larry Gatlin and Larry Stewart Drop Out of NRA Concert

</noscript> </div>

“I cannot, in good conscience, perform at the NRA convention in Houston this weekend,” Gatlin said. “While I agree with most of the positions held by the NRA, I have come to believe that, while background checks would not stop every madman with a gun, it is at the very least a step in the right direction toward trying to prevent the kind of tragedy we saw this week in Uvalde — in my beloved, weeping TEXAS.”

“My prayers and thoughts go to all who are suffering, and I pray that the NRA will rethink some of its outdated and ill-thought-out positions regarding firearms in AMERICA,” he added.

Stewart, former lead singer of Restless Heart, posted on Facebook and said: “Due to the tragedy in Uvalde with the horrific school shooting and children who died, I want to honor the victims, families, the town and our friends in the great state of Texas the best I know how. So I have made the decision to pull out as a performer for the NRA convention this weekend, especially given the event is just down the road. I just believe this is best for me at this time. God Bless everyone involved!”