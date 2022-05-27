Exclusive: Lee Brice Talks Current Single “Soul” and Upcoming Headlining Tour

</noscript> </div>

With the successful single added to his impressive catalog, the award-winning artist believes he is ready to get back on the road and hit the ground running.

“We’re excited about the tour,” he gushed. “It’s coming quickly.”

Come June 2, Brice will be kicking off his 20-city trek with opening acts Michael Ray, Tyler Farr, Tim Montana, Jackson Dean, and Jameson Rodgers for select dates. Although the father of three is fleeing his family for the summer, the vocalist did not hesitate to express his excitement about the upcoming adventure with long-time friends.

“I just love doing music tours with friends! I have done tours with people I knew, but not necessarily like close friends with them,” he confessed. “We’ve been fishing together and all that stuff. All these guys coming out here with me on tour are the best. We’re like best buds. So, that’s just going to make it so much more fun. Hopefully, that resonates in the show as well, to the crowd.”

Brice warned CMT that road life might get “a little wild” this time around.

“The better you know each other, the more you pick on each other,” he laughed. Although, Brice hopes to strike a delicate balance between work and party. “We’re going to do late-night writes and work on some songs. They’re all talented. We’re going to try to grow up a little bit and do play time, but we are also going to write songs and do stuff like that.”

Writing and recording should be an easy task to complete, as his house on wheels has a state-of-the-art studio.

“I got a studio on the bus,” he pointed out. “So, we’re probably getting out there and will probably come back home from this tour with some brand new music,” he confirmed.

Until fans get their hands on new material – the country crooner warned his listeners to prepare for a new version of “Soul,” which will feature a special guest.

“There are some possible collaborations on a new version of “Soul.” Then more collaborations that we’re still trying to get worked out,” he declared with a secretive smile. “It’s gonna be pretty fun! There may be another B somewhere…look up initials “BB” and see what comes up,” he concluded provoking a guessing game.

Tickets to Brice’s Label Me Proud Tour are currently available for purchase, here.

Lee Brice’s 2022 Label Me Proud Tour Dates:

June 2 – Hampton Beach, N.H. @ Casino Ballroom

June 3 – Bridgeport, Conn. @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

June 9 – Kearney, Ne. @ Viaero Center

June 11 – Maryland Heights, Mo.@ Saint Louis Music Park

June 16 – Toledo, Ohio @ Toledo Zoo Amphitheater

June 17 –Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

June 18 – Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

July 8 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Aug. 11 – Pensacola, Fla. @ Pensacola Bay Center

Aug. 12 – St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 – Boca Raton, Fla. @ Mizner Park Amphitheater

Aug. 25 –Huntington, W.Va. @ Mountain Health Arena

Aug. 26 – Johnson City, Tenn. @ Freedom Hall Civic Center

Aug. 27 –Chattanooga, Tenn. @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial

Sept. 8 –Charlottesville, Va. @ Ting Pavilion

Sept. 9 – Youngstown, Ohio @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

Sept. 10 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Sept. 15 – Cape Girardeau, Mo. @ Show Me Center

Sept. 16 –Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion

Sept. 17 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Sept. 22 –Jonesboro, Ark. @ First National Bank Arena

Sept. 23 –Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena

Sept. 24 –Sugar Land, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre