Brett Eldredge Wants People To Feel In Control Of Their Lives After Watching ‘I Feel Fine’

“It’s very much me stepping into myself and being very comfortable with who I am as a person,” he said. “It has this really bold imagery of strength and power that you find in yourself and I just love it so much.”

The singer hopes fans watch the clip and listen to the words of the song and feel strong about themselves and in control of their lives.

“People and worries and anxieties and all these things can really weigh you down and it’s tough,” Eldredge said. “If you really find that power within yourself, no one can make that decision for you. You have to make it for yourself. I hope people find that they can do that for themselves and be there for themselves. I hope that is what this video does for them.”

He called seeing the final video for the first time “really surreal.”

“We had talked about wanting to make it cinematic and feel like the intro to a big movie or TV show,” he said. “When I saw it, I was just so amazed by what he did with it. It’s amazing how he was able to keep it simple but also powerful and I was just so impressed by how picturesque and how emotional it turned out to be.”

“I Feel Fine” is from Eldredge’s new album “Songs About You” that will be available June 17. The collection will feature 12 songs co-written by Eldredge including the previously released “Want That Back” and “Holy Water.”