CMT Roundup: New Music From Jimmie Allen & Jennifer Lopez, Jordan Davis and More

Other new music is out this week from artists including Dallas Smith and MacKenzie Porter and Wynonna with Waxahatchee
Artists including Jimmie Allen with Jennifer Lopez, Jordan Davis, Dallas Smith and MacKenzie Porter and Wynonna released songs this week to add new tracks to everyone’s holiday playlist. To see CMT’s complete CMT Roundup Playlist, scroll down.

