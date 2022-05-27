CMT Roundup: New Music From Jimmie Allen & Jennifer Lopez, Jordan Davis and More

</noscript> </div>

“In the midst of everything that has happened, I said that I would continue to sing. So, here I am. I met @waxa_katie last year, and we connected immediately,” the resilient legend wore on social media. “We recorded ’Other Side’ in the studio here on the farm, and it was one of my favorite recording experiences ever. I’m thankful for the opportunity to sing with the next generation of greatness. 🎶”

The blend of Judd’s distinct vocals and Katie Crutchfield’s [lead singer] smooth sound, instills a sense of peace and hope within a listener. The two penned the positive message together alongside Judd’s husband, Michael Moser.

“I got a heart, a heart of gold | Casts a shadow, dark and cold | If we move our way against the tide | There’s something on the other side | The other side,” they sing.

The mellow melody marks the first release for Judd since 2020. However, Crutchfield acknowledged that they started working on the track two years ago and called her a “hero.” Judd is set to perform “Other Side” and many more fan-favorites on her upcoming final tour with female trailblazers – Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, and Brandi Carlile.

