CMT Roundup: New Music From Jimmie Allen & Jennifer Lopez, Jordan Davis and More

Artists including Jimmie Allen with Jennifer Lopez, Jordan Davis, Dallas Smith and MacKenzie Porter and Wynonna released songs this week to add new tracks to everyone’s holiday playlist. To see CMT’s complete CMT Roundup Playlist, scroll down.



Wynonna Judd & Waxahatchee, “ Other Side “: Country music icon Wynonna Judd previously promised her fans that she would “continue to sing.” Just weeks after honoring her late mother and duo partner at the “ NAOMI JUDD: A RIVER OF TIME CELEBRATION ” presented by CMT and Sandbox Live, she released “ Other Side ” with indie-rock group Waxahatchee

“In the midst of everything that has happened, I said that I would continue to sing. So, here I am. I met @waxa_katie last year, and we connected immediately,” the resilient legend wore on social media. “We recorded ’Other Side’ in the studio here on the farm, and it was one of my favorite recording experiences ever. I’m thankful for the opportunity to sing with the next generation of greatness. 🎶”

The blend of Judd’s distinct vocals and Katie Crutchfield’s [lead singer] smooth sound, instills a sense of peace and hope within a listener. The two penned the positive message together alongside Judd’s husband, Michael Moser.

“I got a heart, a heart of gold | Casts a shadow, dark and cold | If we move our way against the tide | There’s something on the other side | The other side,” they sing.

The mellow melody marks the first release for Judd since 2020. However, Crutchfield acknowledged that they started working on the track two years ago and called her a “hero.” Judd is set to perform “Other Side” and many more fan-favorites on her upcoming final tour with female trailblazers – Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, Trisha Yearwood, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, and Brandi Carlile.



Jimmie Allen & Jennifer Lopez, “ On My Way ”: Jimmie Allen and Jennifer Lopez recently released (May 27) a remix to “ On My Way ,” proving that they are a duo we never knew we needed.

The pop phenomenon called in Allen to give “On My Way” from her 2022 film “Marry Me,” a dash of honky tonk flair. The revamped love song begins with Lopez, as she lures listeners in with her vivacious pipes. Allen explodes into the track during the second verse, where he reveals his complex emotions for the genre-bending artist. The country crooner wowed with several soaring falsettos, that display his impressive vocal range. Their two worlds collide as the instrumentals strike an immaculate balance between country and pop. The mid-tempo melody is destined to be a people-pleasing hit for both fan bases.

“And every heartbreak was a yellow brick road | Pointing me straight, just taking me home| I was never lost, I was just passing through | I was on my way to you,” the hitmakers harmonize with ease.

The crossover collaboration serves as a full-circle moment for Allen since they first crossed paths on “American Idol” in 2010. At the time, the “Let’s Get Loud” singer was a judge alongside icons Randy Jackson and Steven Tyler. When Allen was competing for the grand title, he made a promise to himself that “one day” he would “do a song” with the award-winning artist.

“I’m honored to be part of the reimagined version of “On My Way,” shared Allen. The exhilarating duet is set to live on Allen’s forthcoming third studio album, “Tulip Drive.” The 17-song collection will drop on June 24.



Jordan Davis , “What My World Spins Around”: “What My World Spins Around” is the tender, up-tempo follow-up to Davis’ chart-topping “Buy Dirt.” Davis wrote the song with Matt Dragstrem and Ryan Hurd, produced by Paul DiGiovanni.Lyrics include: “I finally get it now when they say you know, you know” and “Watching you watch the sun going down, That’s what my world spins around.”“This song is a reflection of me writing what I know from the place I am in my life and letting that drive the music,” Davis said in a statement. “It’s already been a fun one to play live, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”“What My World Spins Around” is out now and will go to country radio June 6.Dallas Smith, MacKenzie Porter , “One Too”: Three-time Canadian Entertainer of the Year Dallas Smith teamed with his fellow much-lauded Canadian MacKenzie Porter for new song “One Too.” The pair are labelmates on Big Loud Records. Porter just shattered records with her Dustin Lynch chart-topper “Thinking ’Bout You.”

“One Too” is a mournful breakup anthem about losing your partner when their feelings aren’t as strong as yours.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to collaborate with MacKenzie on this song,” Smith said in a statement. “This song is a gift written by Tom Jordan, Mitchell Thompson, Alysa Vanderheym, and Rocky Block, and I’m so excited for everyone to hear it. It’s literally a ’One Too’ hit that strikes every chord both personally and musically, and I can’t think of a better duet partner to share this song with.”

Porter said Smith has been a friend and mentor for several years.

“In 2016, he introduced me to my now label, producer, and manager,” she said. “In 2019, he took me out on tour with him for two months. Many of us know Dallas as an incredible artist, but what you might not know is how much he helps other artists around him. He shares his team, his band, his knowledge and connects the dots for artists he believes in. In 2022, I somehow convinced him to sing a song with me. It’s called ’One Too,’ and I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

