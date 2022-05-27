CMT Roundup: New Music From Jimmie Allen & Jennifer Lopez, Jordan Davis and More

VIDEO
Dallas Smith, MacKenzie Porter, “One Too”: Three-time Canadian Entertainer of the Year Dallas Smith teamed with his fellow much-lauded Canadian MacKenzie Porter for new song “One Too.” The pair are labelmates on Big Loud Records. Porter just shattered records with her Dustin Lynch chart-topper “Thinking ’Bout You.”
“One Too” is a mournful breakup anthem about losing your partner when their feelings aren’t as strong as yours.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled to collaborate with MacKenzie on this song,” Smith said in a statement. “This song is a gift written by Tom Jordan, Mitchell Thompson, Alysa Vanderheym, and Rocky Block, and I’m so excited for everyone to hear it. It’s literally a ’One Too’ hit that strikes every chord both personally and musically, and I can’t think of a better duet partner to share this song with.”
Porter said Smith has been a friend and mentor for several years.
“In 2016, he introduced me to my now label, producer, and manager,” she said. “In 2019, he took me out on tour with him for two months. Many of us know Dallas as an incredible artist, but what you might not know is how much he helps other artists around him. He shares his team, his band, his knowledge and connects the dots for artists he believes in. In 2022, I somehow convinced him to sing a song with me. It’s called ’One Too,’ and I can’t wait for you to hear it.”
Listen to the full Roundup Playlist: