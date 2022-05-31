CMT Premiere: MaRynn Taylor Releases Free-Spirited Music Video For Single, “Every Single Summer”

Country music artist MaRynn Taylor is encouraging fans to embrace the warm weather in the latest anthem, “Every Single Summer.” The Michigan native penned the breezy single alongside Jason Earley and Jonathan Gamble. Through imagery, the group of songsmiths flawlessly painted a picture of young summer love.
Taylor reflects on a fling she once had with a blue-eyed heartthrob within the mid-tempo melody. The fast-rising vocalist explains how she fell head over heels lakeside, and what it was like dancing to a Dierks Bentley song under the beaming sun, and the sweet memories of driving around town in a hand-me-down Ford. Although the flame between the two has gone out, Taylor wonders if her long-lost lover thinks about her “Every Single Summer.”
“Most of the year I’m fine without you |But every single summer | I still think about how | We used to ride around town | In your hand me down ford |Park it by the water | Start floatin’ like bobbers | Until the sun-kissed the shore| It was you and me | Living bigger than we could afford |Sitting in a sycamore tree| Every single summer | I wonder if you think about me,” sings the songstress backed by uplifting guitar riffs and a steady drumbeat.