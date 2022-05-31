Parker McCollum Reflects On Stadium Show With Eric Church: “Class Act Top To Bottom”

Fast-rising artist Parker McCollum spent Memorial Day weekend rubbing elbows with country icon Eric Church. On Saturday, May 28, the “Wait Outside” artist opened for The Chief at Milwaukee’s American Family Field.

In early February, Church announced a stadium show titled “One Hell Of A Night In Milwaukee” with award-winning duo Brothers Osborne and McCollum. The 30,000+ seat affair served as Church’s first performance since wrapping up his nationwide tour at Madison Square Garden with special guest Ashley McBryde. The one-night show holds weight, as the legend first watched the Church Choir form in the state of Wisconsin.

“Back in 2006, I think I was first-of-six booked at Country Thunder, but it was the big stage,” Church shared in a statement. “’Sinners’ had just been released…and the next year I remember playing Kelly’s Bleachers [in Milwaukee], and half the room was there to see us play. The other half had no idea who we were. The next time we played, those 378 people brought friends… and that never really stopped. This time I’m bringing friends with me too,” he concluded.

Following the star-studded evening, McCollum took to social media to thank Church for having him out. He also recognized his heart of gold character.

“I have to say something about the show last night with Eric Church,” wrote the 29-year-old alongside a carousel of photos. “We were opening the show, before @brothersosborne and him. His entire crew treated us like we were headlining. Unbelievably polite and accommodating the entire day.”

McCollum continued to mention that he was blown away by the chart-topping musician’s generous actions and was pleasantly surprised by the entire experience.

“Even Eric himself took the time to say hello and make sure we were taken care of,” he pointed out. “It doesn’t seem like a lot but it’s a big deal when they truly don’t have to do a single thing for us. They chose to make us feel like it was our show too… in a Major League Baseball stadium. Class act top to bottom. What a day!”

The social media post raked in over 74K likes on Instagram alone, and country music fans acknowledged McCollum’s southern friendliness and applauded him for his rapid rise to fame.

“Hard work gets good treatment,” shared a follower. “Don’t ever lose that Texas-sized gratitude! It’s one of your most endearing qualities🖤,” said another. “Proud of you p! Gonna be you headlining those stadiums soon,” uttered a devoted listener.

McCollum is set to keep up the positive momentum on his forthcoming headlining tour. The 37-date trek will kick off on June 2 in Charleston, West Virginia, and will conclude in late July in Nebraska. The CMT Breakthrough Video of The Year winner will be performing hits from his major-label record, “Gold Chain Cowboy.”

Recently (May 23), McCollum was presented with a Double Platinum certification for his 2019 hit “Pretty Heart.” The prestigious honor indicates that two million units have been sold.

While celebrating the career milestone – the Texas native’s single “To Be Loved By You” also was certified Gold, meaning McCollum sold 500,000 units. The recording artist was surprised with the two RIAA plaques ahead of his sold-out show at Ascend Amphitheater in music city.

“What can I even say? I have a double Platinum hit, and a Gold hit to start my career at the best record label in music,” said McCollum. “Universal Music Group Nashville/ MCA Nashville has been incredibly patient with me and allowed me to craft these songs the same way I always have. I am forever grateful for this opportunity to swing it in the big leagues of country music. We are just getting started.”

Before McCollum embarks on his multi-city tour, he will be making his debut appearance at CMA Fest on Sunday, June 12. For more information on the country crooner’s jammed-packed schedule, visit parkermccollum.com.