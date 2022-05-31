Drew Baldridge is Going To Be a Dad!

And then there were three.
Country singer Drew Baldridge and his wife Katherine are expecting their first baby. The announcement comes on the heels of the couple’s first wedding anniversary. Baby Baldridge is due in December.
“We couldn’t be happier!” the country singer shared on social media.
The ”She’s Somebody’s Daughter” singer told People that he and Katherine found out about the unexpected pregnancy on March 31.
“Katie took a test the night before I was going out on tour, and she didn’t expect to get a positive result,” he said. “She screamed my name upstairs and came downstairs holding the test and we both about fell over with shock and excitement.”
The couple doesn’t yet know if the nursery should be pink or blue, but said they are planning a gender reveal event. They haven’t solidified name choices, either.