Drew Baldridge is Going To Be a Dad!

And then there were three.

Country singer Drew Baldridge and his wife Katherine are expecting their first baby. The announcement comes on the heels of the couple’s first wedding anniversary. Baby Baldridge is due in December.

“We couldn’t be happier!” the country singer shared on social media.

The ”She’s Somebody’s Daughter” singer told People that he and Katherine found out about the unexpected pregnancy on March 31.

“Katie took a test the night before I was going out on tour, and she didn’t expect to get a positive result,” he said. “She screamed my name upstairs and came downstairs holding the test and we both about fell over with shock and excitement.”

The couple doesn’t yet know if the nursery should be pink or blue, but said they are planning a gender reveal event. They haven’t solidified name choices, either.



The singer said they have a "couple of names that we're thinking on." The couple told People that the mother-to-be was experiencing some morning sickness but that it was getting better as time went on. Now, they are concentrating on making a place in their home of the baby and hope to take a few small trips together before his or her winter arrival. "We started talking about starting a family and a life together, and we knew we needed to take this next step so we could make that happen," Baldridge said of the marriage. "Katie makes me a better man. She reminds me to put others first and to love with a bigger heart. I really can't picture my life without her anymore and I know if she wasn't in it, I'd feel empty."




