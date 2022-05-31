Dan + Shay returned to Nashville’s Nissan Stadium stage again over the weekend, this time as direct tour support for Kenny Chesney on his HERE AND NOW 2022 Tour. The tour also includes Carly Pearce and Old Dominion. Chesney and company captivated a record-setting more than 57,000 fans, but before that, Dan + Shay remembered what it was like to be in the audience. And they wrote a song about it.

While they didn’t share a title, the lyrics include: Every time I hear that song| I’m right back there in that parking lot| Drinking discount beer with my best friends| We were drunk before we ever got in| Everywhere and every night I swear I’ve heard them a million times| And just like him, it stops me in my tracks| Singing I go back.

The men delivered the acoustic ode to Chesney from an empty Nissan Stadium and shared on Instagram that their friend Andy Albert met them in the parking lot to write.

“The words to this one poured right out,” the duo wrote. “We filmed a quick acoustic video on an iPhone after soundcheck just to have as a memory to look back on, never really intending to post it, but as we were watching Kenny’s set, we decided why not share it. We haven’t recorded a note of the song or even ironed out all the details, so apologies for the rough draft.”

The friends said they knew the weekend would be emotional and called playing the stadium with Chesney a “full circle” moment.

“Being on this tour is a dream come true for us for so many reasons, but mainly because we grew up going to these shows every summer and singing our hearts out,” they wrote. “We’re grateful that we get to stand on stage every night and do what we love, but at the root of it all, we’re still just two die-hard country music fans who lucked out and got a pair of front row seats.”

The duo asked fans to drop their thoughts on the song in the comments.