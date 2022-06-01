WATCH: Mickey Guyton Releases New Version Breakup Anthem “Better Than You Left Me”

Country music powerhouse Mickey Guyton has gone back in time and pulled a classic to revamp from her impressive catalog.
The multi-platinum artist took to social media Tuesday (May 31) to share an acoustic version of her 2015 debut single, “Better Than You Left Me.”
Throughout the relatable breakup banger, the protagonist finds herself reflecting on old memories she made with her ex-lover. While placing pieces of her heart back together after a breakup, she turns to her best friends for support and realizes she’s better off alone.
“’Better Than You Left Me’ means so much to me, it’s the song that I wrote when I first moved to Nashville. It’s about my healing process, of getting over my ex-boyfriend,” said the songstress in 2015. “The concept of this video is just me getting through this breakup. It stars my best friends, I actually live with and we’re just going to different locations in Nashville.”