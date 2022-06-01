WATCH: Mickey Guyton Releases New Version Breakup Anthem “Better Than You Left Me”

</noscript> </div>

Guyton penned the empowerment anthem alongside Jennifer Hanson, Jenn Schott, and Nathan Chapman. To date, “Better Than You Left Me” is the vocalist’s most well-liked music video, with over 7.5 million views. The single quickly became Guyton’s golden ticket to stardom, as it peaked at No. 34 on the US Country Airplay chart and No.42 on the Canada Country chart. Following the release, Guyton received a nomination for Best Female Vocalist at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2016.

“The song that started it all for me,” shared the hitmaker on social.

While sitting beside her guitarist, the four-time Grammy-nominated singer tackled the fan favorite. The soulful cover displays her wide vocal range, as she flawlessly nails challenging notes, riffs, and jaw-dropping runs. The acoustic version highlights Guyton’s growth as a vocalist.

“I’m better than you left me | I’m better than I should be | I’m better than I was when you walked out that door | I’m stronger than the woman, the one that you knew back then | So don’t you think I’ll take you back like every time before | No, baby I don’t think you know me anymore | I’m better than you left me,” she belted.

Fans instantly flooded the comment section to praise her chill-provoking pipes and to recall the first time they heard the single.

“Still remember the first time I heard this. On the radio driving through Dallas, dreamin about moving to Nash. Stopped my world then and still does,” shared fast-rising artist Abby Anderson. “Discovered you from this song! Boy, am I glad I did 🙌 🔥.”

New things on the horizon ✨ pic.twitter.com/nhkIaf02Br — Mickey Guyton (@MickeyGuyton) May 17, 2022

“Better Than You Left Me” served as the first single from her self-titled second EP. Now, the hit lives on the Texas native’s 2021 award-winning record “Remember Her Name” and 2022 EP “I AM WOMAN,” which also includes inspiring singles “Love My Hair,” “Lay It On Me,” “Sister,” and more. To go along with the surprise rendition – the female trailblazer warned fans to keep their eyes peeled, because “new things” are on “the horizon.”