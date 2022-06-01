WATCH: Chris Janson Invites Son Jesse On Stage: “Proud Dad Moment”

Chris Janson’s concert in Sin City quickly turned into a family affair.

The “Buy Me A Boat” singer stepped under the spotlight (May 28) at the Green Valley Ranch’s Backyard Amphitheater and invited his youngest son, Jesse Bo Janson to join in on the fun.

In the middle of the performance in Las Vegas, the country crooner called in Jesse to help pump up the crowd. Without any hesitation, the eight-year-old dominated the stage with a microphone in hand. The superstar in the making leaped onto a platform, looking out at rowdy ticket-holders cheering him on.

As Jesse tapped his foot to the beat, Jason strolled over with an acoustic guitar wrapped around his neck and gave his son a huge thumbs up. Following the memorable father-son moment, the hitmaker shared a short snippet of the surprise appearance on Twitter and gushed about the experience.

Proud dad moment having Jesse join me on stage in Vegas last night for #Reelbasspro @BassProShops pic.twitter.com/M3bZwceMXt — Chris Janson (@janson_chris) May 29, 2022

“Proud dad moment having Jesse join me on stage in Vegas last night for #Reelbasspro @BassProShops,” Janson said alongside the video.

Jesse may be walking in his father’s footsteps, as he seemed like a natural on stage. The child previously appeared in a 2021 Super Bowl LV commercial for Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s. Within the one-minute advertisement, Jesse is photographed holding a fish with a beaming smile ear-to-ear. The feature does not come as a surprise, as the multi-platinum artist has a fashion line with the retail giant. The partnership has allowed him to donate significant funds to the federation’s Hunters for the Hungry program. The avid outdoorsman has also launched an in-store “round-up at the register” campaign with the brand to help fund at least 20 life-changing scholarships ( a minimum of $100,000) for spouses and children of fallen or disabled veterans via nonprofit Folds of Honor.

The unforgettable act holds extra weight, as the award-winning artist recently completed his Halfway To Crazy Tour – where he shared music from his fourth studio album, “All In.” The vocalist left his heart and soul on the writing table to cultivate the 16-song collection.

“The title ‘All In’ epitomizes this album,” shared Janson upon release. “There are all kind of songs on this project, but they all flow together because they are genuine to me. I went all in on every part of the process, from writing to singing to playing to producing. I feel like it’s my best, most true-to-myself album to date,” he concluded.

The critically acclaimed album also contains “Keys to the Country,” a perfect upbeat banger to play on repeat. The electrifying tune recently (May 31) impacted radars nationwide and has already earned 35 supporters at country radio.

The project includes several collaborations from – “You, Me & The River” with Eric Church, “Halfway To Crazy” featuring Rhett Akins, and country legend Travis Tritt jumped on “Things You Can’t Live Without.” In the fall, the chart-topping artist and Tritt are set to hit the road together for their co-headline Can’t Miss Tour.

The must-see show will kick off on October 7 in Huntington, West Virginia, and will wrap in mid-November. The newly-formed duo [War Hippies] of Scooter Brown and Donnie Reis will be joining the hitmakers as direct support.

“I’m really looking forward to the Can’t Miss Tour with Chris this Fall. Our high-energy performances complement each other so well. Audiences are going to be thoroughly entertained,” said Tritt. “Excited to be out touring with one of my favorites. It’s gonna be a rowdy fall, and I’m looking forward to it!” added Janson.

Tickets to see the two live and in person are available for purchase, here.