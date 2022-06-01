Luke Combs Teases Unreleased Track “On The Other Line” And Spends Time With Shania Twain

Luke Combs has country music fans chomping at the bit for new material, and he’s slowly feeding them unreleased tracks from his forthcoming record.

The multi-platinum artist took to social media late Tuesday night (May 31) to tease a feel-good fishing anthem titled, “On The Other Line.” The mid-tempo melody will live on his highly anticipated 12-track project “Growin’ Up.”

“On the Other Line – out June 24!” wrote Combs alongside an audio file.

Fishing enthusiasts worldwide will resonate with the track, as Combs sings about a relatable position that many find themselves in while baiting a hook. Within the track – Combs is stuck in a sticky situation, with a line in the water and held up on a phone line with his wife. The savvy play on words is brought to light in the catchy chorus when Combs confirms he will do his chores after scoring his catch of the day.

“Yeah, I’ll clean up the kitchen | I’ll do the damn dishes | Baby, I’m wrong, you’re right | I get the point your makin’, believe me when I say it | Right now my hands are tied,” he pleads to his unhappy wife. “So I’ll have to call you back, baby| These fish are biting like crazy| They’re knockin’ the paint off this crankbait every time | Feels like I’m reeling in an old bulldozer | Sorry honey, but I got to click over | I got a 6 pound largemouth on the other line.”

Notable names in the industry and fans flooded the comment section to acknowledge the clever lyrics and narrative.

“Damn…another banger!” said country crooner Craig Campbell. “This album is gonna be so good,” shared professional athlete Luke Matheson. “I have yet to hear this man make a bad song. Can’t wait for this song and the new album! Keep it up brother,” uttered a devoted follower.

The upcoming collection will include the recently released hit “Tomorrow Me,” “Doin’ This,” and will also feature Miranda Lambert on a duet called, “Outrunnin’ Your Memory.” The sizzling single “The Kind of Love We Make” will be the next to arrive on June 17 and will serve as a small sneak peek.

Until eager listeners get their hands on the new record produced by Combs, Chip Matthews, and Jonathan Singleton – they can see him out on the road. The CMA Entertainer of the Year recently performed (May 29) at BottleRock Napa Valley music festival in California. Following his set, the hitmaker rubbed elbows with country legend Shania Twain.

“Awesome to see @lukecombs rocking it at @bottlerocknapa 🔥” shared the best-selling female artist on social media. “Good music, good people – good weekend!!”

The “Lovin’ On You” singer quickly responded to the icon and said that being in her presence was “such an honor.” The encounter follows Combs’ sold-out stadium show in Denver, Colorado, with Morgan Wade, Zach Bryan, and Cody Johnson.

To keep up the positive momentum and promote his third studio record, the country phenomenon will embark on his Middle of Somewhere Tour this fall. Tickets are available for purchase, here.