Thomas Rhett Shares Story Behind 19th No. 1 Song “Slow Down Summer”

It’s lucky number 19 for Thomas Rhett.

“Slow Down Summer” just became the singer’s 19th No. 1 hit and he celebrated the success with his family at the beach.

“Just feeling very grateful for everyone involved in the process,” Thomas Rhett wrote on social media. “The writers, producers, radio team, my family, country radio and most important YALL!!”

“Slow Down Summer” is Rhett’s 13th consecutive No. 1 hit and the debut single from his new, sixth studio album “Where We Started.” The singer-songwriter wrote the nostalgic ode to young love with his dad Rhett Akins, Sean Douglas, Jesse Frasure, and Ashley Gorley. He said they got the idea for the song on a writers’ trip to Montana one October while watching leaves fall from the trees.

“We were half fly fishing and half trying to write songs,” Rhett said. “We didn’t really know what to write. I noticed the leaves were changing and someone said, ‘I wish summer would slow down.’ As a songwriter when you hear words like that, you think, ‘Maybe we should write that?’”

Rhett said the men tied the song to the common life experience of getting out of college and dating someone, knowing you’ve got three months to solidify a relationship or it’s not going to work.

