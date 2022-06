King Calaway members said they'd also love to play with Old Dominion and Keith Urban.

King Calaway Set To Join Brooks & Dunn On The Road After Namedropping Them in A Song

King Calaway namedropped Brooks & Dunn on their Lainey Wilson duet “Good Time To Me.” This weekend, the group will join the Country Music Hall of Famers on tour.

The men couldn’t be more excited to join Kix Brooks and birthday boy Ronnie Dunn on stage.

“They’ve influenced so much of our music,” said guitarist Caleb Miller. “Brooks & Dunn, to me, was country music growing up. We played a show at the Ryman, and they happened to be there. And I remember passing them in the hallway and being like, ’I don’t even know what to say, but I love you guys.'”



At the time, the band, which also consists of drummer Chris Deaton, singer/guitarist Chad Michael Jervis and singer/multi-instrumentalist Simon Dumas, didn’t know they would ever play with the iconic duo. So when the offer arrived, Miller said they were “beyond stoked.”

“We’re like big fans,” he said. “We even talk that in ’Good Time to Me.’ So to be able to open for them is going to be special.”

Deaton said his favorite Brooks & Dunn song is “Neon Moon,” while Miller and Jervis agree that “Red Dirt Road” is the best.

“It defined country music for me growing up,” Miller said. “It had this super cool modern feel to such a driving country song. Gosh, I still freaking love that song.”

As they eagerly anticipate this weekend’s shows, King Calaway members are also dreaming of other collaborations.

“Collaborating and touring with other bands is a big dream of ours,” Jervis said. “I’d love to do something with Old Dominion. I’m a huge fan of them and their live shows are just really, really fun. They’re incredible writers as well.”

Miller has his heart set on sharing the stage with a certain Aussie.

“I’m just gonna keep saying until it happens, but we need to tour with Keith Urban,” he said. “It’s gonna happen one day, and I’m gonna cry every moment.”