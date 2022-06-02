Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas Pair for CMT Crossroads

Mickey Guyton and Black Pumas will expand on their showstopping CMT Music Awards performance in April with their own installment of the network’s popular series “CMT Crossroads.”
“CMT Crossroads: Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton” will air 10p/9c Wednesday, June 15, on the network. Encore showings are slated for Wednesday, June 15 at 11p/10c and Sunday, June 19 at 12p/11c on CMT and on MTV Live on Thursday, June 23rd at 5p/4c and 8p/7c.
During the program, the country singer and the psychedelic-soul duo sing each other’s songs. “CMT Crossroads: Black Pumas & Mickey Guyton” will include high-energy and stripped back, soulful versions of Black Pumas’ “Fire” and “Confines” and Guyton’s “Black Like Me” and “Better Than You Left Me.” The episode highlights the effortless blend of retro-funk and powerhouse vocals interspersed with conversations where the artists share how music impacted their lives, their shared journeys in the industry and their songwriting processes.