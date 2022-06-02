Maren Morris Honors The Highwomen On TikTok And Releases Acoustic Version Of “Circles Around This Town”

Maren Morris’ career was at an all-time high when she decided to join the all-female group, The Highwomen in 2019. The award-winning quartet that also includes Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, and Amanda Shires has come a long way since their self-titled debut record. To pay tribute to their rapid rise to fame as an ensemble and their tight-knit bond, Morris shared a sweet montage to her hit track “Good Friends” on social media.

The multi-platinum artist stitched together a string of videos that exemplifies her reliable relationship with the musicians that make up The Highwomen. The clip begins with Morris sharing a warm embrace with Hemby during a photoshoot and continues to feature memorable moments throughout their flourishing run together.

“‘Cause we’re good friends | We don’t ask why | We just show up at each other’s house unannounced | In the middle of the night | We got history | No conditions | You don’t ever have to worry, yeah I’ll keep your sturdy | ‘Cause we’re good friends, yeah,” Morris sings in the heartwarming video.

“Good Friends” lives on Morris’ recently released third studio album, “Humble Quest.” The 31-year-old hitmaker penned the tribute track alongside Hemby and Greg Kurstin.

“It’s easy to write a song about Good Friends with your good friend. 💛 @NatalieHemby #GoodFriends,” the songstress wrote in the caption.

The social snippet garnered over 143.2K views, and 11.8K likes on TikTok alone. Fans rushed to the comments to acknowledge the relatable message and to encourage The Highwomen to go on tour.

“There’s nothing like a good girl friend 💕,” gushed a fan. “We need a Highwomen show!!! At least here in Nashville…,” pleaded another.

Hemby had a hand in penning several of the tracks on “Humble Quest” and worked closely with the award-winning artist, Ryan Hurd, Julia Michaels, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz, and Jon Green to cultivate the raw record. The 11-song collection covers a wide range of topics from – motherhood, an upended career, death, love, and friendship. The record-breaking vocalist recently released (June 1) an acoustic version of her honest hit, “Circles Around This Town.” The autobiographical single served as the first track since her 2019 project, “Girl.” Within the retro-driven melody, Morris reflects on her climb to stardom in the country music genre.

“‘Circles Around This Town’ is about my trek from Texas to Tennessee about nine years ago when I moved to Nashville,” she explained. “The song is pretty relatable for anyone moving into a new town and making the trek to start fresh,” she told Stage Right Secrets before expressing the underlining message. “But it’s hopefully inspiring to any upcoming or aspiring songwriter or someone in the creative arts that just or anyone that wants to chase their dream down like you’re never really done. The fun thing about this life is the targets [are] always moving. And I wanted to write a song to remind myself. Especially in such a crazy time when we couldn’t tour that this is how you got to where you are, and you got to be really grateful for it,” Morris concluded.

The stripped-back cover was in celebration of “Circles Around This Town,” scoring a spot in the “Top 10.” The vocalist will be performing the reflective hit on her 2022 headlining tour, which is set to start next week on June 9 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Highwomen will be making an appearance alongside Chris Stapleton at Wrigley Field in Chicago on July 23. For more information on upcoming show dates, fans can visit marenmorris.com.