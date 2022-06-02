Blake Shelton Talks Marriage, Farming With Gwen Stefani and What Made Him Fall in Love

The United States turns 246 years old on July 4th – and the day before, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will celebrate one year of wedded bliss.

Shelton recently told People their first year of marriage was “incredible.”

“I wish everybody could have a chance to meet and talk to Gwen Stefani at some point in their life because you’ll just be a better person for it, is the only way I know to say it,” Shelton told the magazine. “She’s just a magical person to be around. She really is one of a kind, and I … That’s another one of those things. How could you even dream that? You know? And it happened.”

Shelton’s new California bride even enjoys his Oklahoma ranch – particularly planting flowers.

“Gwen is absolutely into it,” he said. “It’s flower planting time. And Gwen doesn’t settle for these little areas around the sidewalk. We’re talking about fields, acres of flowers. So, I have my work cut out for me.”

“(They) don’t really get into farming because they associate it with work,” Shelton said.

And the farm isn’t the only place the couple collaborates. This fall, they’ll return as coaches to NBC’s “The Voice.” The show will always be special to Shelton because it’s where Shelton and Stefani met and fell in love.

“People ask me all the time, ’What’s the greatest thing that has happened for you since you’ve been on The Voice?’ That’s a no-brainer, right? I met my (wife) here,” he said. “It’s hard to resist Gwen Stefani.”

The couple was married in front of a very small group of friends and family in a chapel on their Oklahoma ranch.

Stefani wore a Vera Wang gown with a sweeping, intricate veil hand-embroidered with her son’s names. Shelton paired his signature blue jeans with a tuxedo jacket, vest and bow tie. Afterward, they feasted on an ornately detailed, multi-tiered wedding cake, enjoyed dancing and then capped the evening with fireworks.

