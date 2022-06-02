Luke Bryan: “I’ve been waiting my whole life for this."

Watch: Luke Bryan Is Gleeful As He Catches, Kisses the Biggest Bass of His Life

Luke Bryan has many blessings to celebrate in his life – a happy marriage, healthy children, a successful career in country music and a popular television show. But right now there may be nothing he is more thankful for than his big catch on a recent fishing trip.

Bryan just posted a jubilant video to social media of himself catching a huge bass that weighs more than 11 lbs. He was giddy.

The country singer hauled the fish into the boat and then held his catch up for the camera while he cackled with glee.

“God, she’s big. Get ready,” he said before placing “her” on the scale.

After he weighted the fish, he excitedly screamed “11.6” as he pointed in the air.

“I’ve been waiting my whole life for this,” Bryan captioned the video. “I’ve been trying to catch my 10-pounder my whole life and I just caught an 11.6.”

He kissed the fish before releasing it back into the lake with a net.

Bryan is so dedicated to fishing that he has several songs about it, including “Bill Dance” and “Huntin,’ Fishin’ and Lovin’ Everyday.”

Bryan’s famous friends flooded the comments with their congratulations.

“That a boyyyyyyy,” Jake Owen wrote.

“Holy Shitballs,” offered Locash.

“No shiiiiit!!!” said Jon Langston. “That’s awesome man! I know how pumped y’all are! Amazing.”

Bryan is making good use of his recent down time. He recently completed judging the current season of “American Idol” and performed for Lionel Richie at the Gershwin Prize concert. Bryan will spend the next several months splitting his time between his Las Vegas residency and his headlining Raised up Right Tour that also includes Mitchell Tenpenny, Riley Green and DJ Rock.