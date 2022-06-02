LGBTQ+ Artist Orville Peck Opens Up About The Genre’s “Big Leap Forward”

In honor of pride month, masked singer Orville Peck spoke out about the evolution of country music and how the genre has become more accepting. Along with Cody Alan, Brandi Carlile, Shane McAnally, Brandy Clark, Brooke Eden, T.J. Osborne, and more – the “Dead of Night” singer is moving the honky tonk scene forward by fearlessly being his true authentic self.
“I’ve been out since I was little,” the vocalist told Variety. “I was very lucky to grow up in a family environment where I was very protected and loved for whoever I was going to be.”
Behind Peck’s signature masks, there’s a vocalist confident in his sexuality and identity. Since breaking into the country music scene, the fast-rising artist has become a voice for the LGBTQ+ community. Within his 2022 soulful record “Bronco,” the artist sings about lost love, malicious men, and being openly gay. The cowboy even called in “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stars to participate in his music video for, “The Curse of the Blackened Eye.” Following the music video, Peck joined forces with American drag queen Trixie Mattel to cover “Jackson” by Johnny Cash and his wife June Carter.
After using his powerful platform to share his pride, fans within the LGBTQ+ community suddenly resonated with his music. The chart-topping artist told the publication that he began to receive inspiring fan mail, who recognized the lack of representation in the genre.