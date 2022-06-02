LGBTQ+ Artist Orville Peck Opens Up About The Genre’s “Big Leap Forward”

</noscript> </div>

Although he is a trailblazer and has seen change before his very eyes, he did not fail to point out that he has faced several obstacles while working in Nashville.

“I have definitely received my fair share of reluctance, skepticism, and aggression because I’m a gay man in the country world,” he mentioned. “But I would say that it’s far less than I think people would maybe imagine. I go in with an open heart and open mind. A lot of times the people in the audience who I’m nervous aren’t going to accept me are dancing and singing along by the end of the show. I think the important thing that’s happening in country music at the moment is there’s so many more queer people and people that aren’t just white straight men making country music.”

The way his music brings individuals together, proves that the genre is “changing and evolving” and is a reflection on humanity today. The hitmaker stressed to SiriusXM’s “Volume West,” that black musicians such as Mickey Guyton, Jimmie Allen, and Kane Brown are also making a difference.

“I think now there’s so much more diversity kicking the door down of country. I think it’s undeniable that we all have seats at the table,” Peck expressed.”I absolutely feel a part of it, and I feel very, very proud and excited to be part of it. I’m just excited that I’m around to witness this beautiful evolution that country’s having.”

The emerging artist is currently on his U.S. and Canada trek, sharing music from his critically acclaimed collection “Bronco,” with special guest The Nude Party. The Bronco Tour will run until late July and will wrap in Oakland, California. Tickets to the remaining dates are currently available for purchase, here.