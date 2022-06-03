CMT Premiere: Brooke Eden Shares Personal Story Behind Song, Video “Left You For Me”

2021 was a significant year for Brooke Eden. Professionally, she released multiple singles – her first new music since 2016. Personally, she came out, and her girlfriend – now fiancée – Hillary Hoover starred in the songs’ correlating music videos. Eden’s new song, “Left You For Me,” sounds like it’s about a long-needed break-up. However, Eden, who wrote the song with Kyle Schlienger and Jon Stone, says that for her – the song is about her decision to come out.
“This song was truly my compass during the pandemic and as I was coming out,” Eden says. “The song is about leaving a toxic situation in order to be the best version of yourself, no matter what that toxic situation might be.”