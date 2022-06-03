Music

CMT Premiere: Brooke Eden Shares Personal Story Behind Song, Video “Left You For Me”

Brooke Eden says that for her, "Left You For Me" is about leaving society's expectations to become the best version of herself.
by 6h ago

2021 was a significant year for Brooke Eden. Professionally, she released multiple singles – her first new music since 2016. Personally, she came out, and her girlfriend – now fiancée – Hillary Hoover starred in the songs’ correlating music videos. Eden’s new song, “Left You For Me,” sounds like it’s about a long-needed break-up. However, Eden, who wrote the song with Kyle Schlienger and Jon Stone, says that for her – the song is about her decision to come out.

“This song was truly my compass during the pandemic and as I was coming out,” Eden says. “The song is about leaving a toxic situation in order to be the best version of yourself, no matter what that toxic situation might be.”

Embedded from www.youtube.com.