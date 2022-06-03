Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Pleads Guilty to DUI, Sentenced to Jail

Rascal Flatts guitarist Joe Don Rooney pleaded guilty this week to a DUI charge stemming from a 2021 incident in Williamson County.

The father of three will spend two days in jail with the remaining 11 months and 27 days of his sentence suspended, according to The Tennessean. Rooney will lose his driver’s license but is eligible for a restricted driver’s license, provided the vehicle has a built-in breathalyzer.

Rooney was arrested in the early morning hours of Sept. 9. According to Williamson County Sheriff’s office, he crashed his car into a tree near Fieldstone Park north of Franklin, Tennessee. Multiple outlets reported that Rooney initially told police he swerved his car to avoid hitting a deer. Later, Rooney admitted he’d played golf earlier in the day and then went to a friend’s house for drinks, where he had “one more than I should have had.”

He was released on a $2,500 bond.



This was the singer's first DUI, a Class A misdemeanor that carries a sentence of up to 11 months and 29 days in jail. His suspended sentence requires him to report to jail by 3 p.m. on June 8. He is also required to complete a DUI training. Rascal Flatts broke onto the country music scene in 2000 with their debut hit "Prayin' for Daylight." Throughout their career, the band charted hits including "What Hurts the Most," "God Bless the Broken Road," and "Life is a Highway" before they announced plans to retire in January of 2020. The trio planned a final tour, but the pandemic forced its cancellation.




