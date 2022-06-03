Judging from many of the songs released this week, it’s going to be a sentimental summer.

Kristian Bush’s new songs invites listeners to explore the importance and the identity of their “somebody.” Bush’s “Everybody Needs a Somebody” includes the lyrics, “Everybody needs a somebody, not just any warm body.” Kassi Ashton declares that she never moves backward, but if she did she would “it would be back to you.” And Mike Eli from Eli Young Band says their new song “Tell Me It Is” was inspired by him seeking reassurance from his wife during the pandemic.

Other new songs this week include tracks from Robyn Ottolini, Sophia Scott and Twinnie. Check out CMT’s Roundup playlist at the bottom of the story for a full list of our favorite new songs out this week.

