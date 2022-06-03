Nicole Combs Reveals Photos From Her Private “Baby Combs Shower”

The country couple has decided to keep their son’s identity private after Nicole received “aggressive” and “weird” messages via social media.

Country music sensation Luke Combs and his wife Nicole are just weeks away from being parents. The country couple is expected to welcome their first child in late June. Before their baby boy arrives, close friends and family gathered to shower Nicole with a mandarin orange-themed baby shower.

The mother-to-be took to social media on Thursday (June 2) evening to share snapshots from the daytime luncheon planned by Nicole’s sister, Jenna Hocking.

“Baby Combs shower 🍊thank you to everyone that came and made this day so special,” she wrote alongside a carousel of photos. “Major shout out auntie @jennahocking for planning this whole day so perfectly! more pics to come 🧡,” she added.

The first photo features the “Forever After All” singer smiling ear-to-ear as he displays his wife’s growing baby bump. Nicole revealed the customized sweet treats specifically made for the event, the magnificent flower arrangements, personalized sign, the venue, and several precious photos with loved ones.

While many notable names in the industry flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages, several fans acknowledged the eye-catching details.

“Mom and Dad 😍 Soooo happy for you two!” said Brett Young’s wife Taylor. “I mean 😍Also, both you & your sis’ dresses. This whole post is perfection on a platter!” gushed a follower.

Following the beautiful affair, her sister flexed her party planning skills by sharing a sneak peek inside her masterpiece. The social post included glimpses of the elegant cocktails served, a family portrait, and even a gifted onesie with an alligator across the front. The pajamas were a friendly nod to a statement Combs made during an interview with Kiss Country 99.9 TC & Dina B.

“If a damn alligator can come out, it wouldn’t matter to me as long as it’s healthy…I would teach him to sing, teach him how to eat a cheeseburger, [and] I could afford a good coach,” he told the outlet during Tortuga Music Festival. “I have been [plotting] the takeover of the Nashville little league in the next five years — finding the best kids, building this unstoppable little league team.”

Although Combs is excited to become the ultimate boy date, he plans to keep their relationship private. Nicole confirmed the news over an impromptu Q&A on her personal Instagram account. A curious fan asked if the country community would receive photos of the newborn after the delivery.

“We will probably lean to be more on the private side,” Nicole quickly responded. “I’m already protective of him & I get super aggressive and weird messages about him already, which stresses me out. It makes me kind of sad bc, of course, I’m going to want to share him with everyone. Who knows, things may change later on,” she added.

While the two gear up for parenthood, Combs will continue to make public appearances. The multi-platinum artist will be performing at CMA Fest in Nashville on Saturday, June 11. The country phenomenon will also embark on his Middle of Somewhere Tour this fall, where he will share music from his highly anticipated project, “Growin’ Up.”