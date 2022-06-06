Maren Morris Shares Performance of “Dancing Queen” With Miley Cyrus To Celebrate Pride Month

Remember when Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Orville Peck, and more joined Miley Cyrus on stage during pride month? Take a trip over the rainbow with CMT and watch the unforgettable performances.

Maren Morris and Miley Cyrus are two “Good Friends” singing their way into Pride Month. The country powerhouse took to her personal TikTok over the weekend to share a colorful cover of ABBA’s 1975 smash hit “Dancing Queen.”

While sporting head-turning pink ensembles, Cyrus introduced Morris to the rowdy audience. Without any hesitation and confidence, Morris tackled the first verse of the iconic party song. With concert-goer’s grooving to the disco-like beat, Cyrus jumped in to harmonize with Morris.

“Friday night and the lights are low | Looking out for a place to go | Where they play the right music, getting in the swing | You come to look for a king,” sings Morris. “Anybody could be that guy | Night is young and the music’s high | With a bit of rock music, everything is fine | You’re in the mood for a dance | And when you get the chance,” the two belted before exploding into the sing-along worthy chorus.

The chemistry between the hitmakers on stage was exhilarating, as they fed off of each other’s energy to create a high-energy performance. The reminiscent clip quickly raked in over 137.5K views and 19.9K likes.

“Happy #Pride! This duet felt appropriate to celebrate @MileyCyrus 🌈 #PrideMusic,” wrote Morris alongside the feel-good video.

As many fans flooded the comment section with positive praise, some egged Morris on to join forces with the genre-bending artist again for a collaboration.

“Would love a Miley and Maren country duet,” shared a follower. “The duo I didn’t know I NEEDED in my life!!! We need more,” one pleaded. “This show was so fun! I freaked when you came out,” said a ticket-holder.

The chart-topping performers delivered the jaw-dropping rendition during Cyrus’ Peacock pride special, Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You. The hour-long segment was pre-recorded at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium last summer and aired on June 25, 2021. The “Circles Around This Town” singer was not the only country artist in attendance, as Cyrus called in Little Big Town, Orville Peck, and Mickey Guyton to join in on the fun.

Just months after TJ Osborne came out as gay, he participated in the star-studded affair as a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community. Brothers Osborne stepped under the spotlight and delivered the old-school track, “We Belong” by Pat Benatar.

“@mileycyrus, you’re a legend in every way,” the siblings shared on social media following the concert. “This is some of the most fun we’ve had in a long time,” they added.

With pride month in full swing, Morris will be kicking off her highly anticipated Humble Quest Tour in Raleigh, NC, on June 9. On the same day, CMT will partner with RNBW Collective for a history-making acoustic jam titled “Country Proud” during CMA Fest. The first ever inclusive LGBTQ+ event at a country music festival, will feature prominent queer musicians within the genre and CMT’s very own Cody Alan. The must-see show will be held at Assembly Food Hall in the heart of downtown Nashville from 7 pm to 10 pm.