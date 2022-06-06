Lainey Wilson Recalls Years Of Living In Camper, Says Success Is Helping Her Relax

Lainey Wilson may have just charted two No. 1 songs – “Things A Man Oughta Know” and the Cole Swindell duet “Never Say Never” – but she vividly remembers having no success. Wilson moved to Nashville from her native Louisiana and lived in her camper trailer for the first three years she was in town.
“I had some of the darkest days of my entire life in that camper,” Wilson told Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country. “It would be 20 degrees outside, my furnace wasn’t working, and I would just wrap up in jackets. I could see my breath in the camper, and I thought, just to myself, ’Lord, I hope this is temporary. I hope this is temporary because it’s hard.’ I knew deep in my heart that it truly was only preparing me, too. I think it’s been the Lord’s way of showing me, ’Hey, look, this route ain’t going to be easy. It ain’t going to be what you thought it was going to be, but I’m preparing you to be able to say more, to share more.'”
Wilson has plenty to say now. Her third song, “Heart Like a Truck,” is out now, and she said that she and her co-writers had to dig deep and rewrite the song to make it the emotional, anthemic powerhouse that fans hear on country radio.
Lainey Wilson wrote, “Heart Like A Truck” with Dallas Wilson and Trannie Anderson.