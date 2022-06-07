CMT Premiere: Jordan James Releases Fantasy-Like Music Video For Single, “Know How”

Jordan James: “I love the sexy vibe of this video. I hope that fans can watch this video and feel the storytelling aspect of the song.”

Moving on from a breakup can be a challenging task, some may even say it’s “easier said than done.” The cliché motto is proven true in Jordan James’ latest single, “Know How.” Within the mid-tempo track – the Atlanta native catches himself in a vicious cycle, as he continues to run back to his former lover.

To pen the retable single, the newcomer teamed up with talented songsmiths Austin Goodloe, Riley Thomas, and Michael Witworth. Listeners will hear James place his heart on the line throughout the heartbreak banger, produced by Brad Hill and Lalo Guzman.

“‘Know How’ is a song about having a hard time moving on from someone that you care about,” James exclusively told CMT.

While displaying his country-pop sound, CMT’s Next Up Now artist rattles off small actions made by his ex that still leaves him weak in the knees.

“Don’t know how not to feel what I’m feeling | I don’t know how to stop myself from leaning in | When you sit too close | Stir that drink | Blow that smoke | Play that game | Same old song | Same old dance | You know I don’t stand a chance,” he sings. “ How you gonna show up | Looking like that | Wearing that dress |With your hair pulled back |It’s all working|I know it’s on purpose.”

The country crooner turned to video director Doltyn Snedden to bring the roller coaster-like love story to life. The captivating clip lures listeners in from the very first scene, as James is filmed playing his acoustic guitar. While fiddling with the strings, the vocalist is daydreaming about his special someone. Snedden manages to transport the viewer inside James’ complicated, yet provocative thoughts by sharing glimpses of a brown-haired beauty getting dolled up for their date night.



"Doltyn did such an awesome job bringing that idea to life. I love the sexy vibe of this video, almost fantasy-like," James shared. "He really captured that soft, whimsical feeling of the song that I felt when we wrote it." Despite his internal battle, James is shot turning back to his ex and spending quality time in a romantic bar. The singer shared with CMT that they recorded this portion of the music video at a swanky cocktail lounge in Music City. "We filmed this music video on a cold, rainy day in Nashville, which made the outdoor shots a little tricky," he explained. "We had umbrellas on stand-by so we wouldn't get too soaked. The indoor shots were a lot of fun, though, especially the bar scenes that we shot at The Fox Bar & Cocktail Club in East Nashville. It's not always natural being an actor in your own video, but the entire crew made it easy, and I had a blast." When James watched the final cut of the music video, he said he was "blown away" by how Snedden used his knack for storytelling to convey the narrative behind "Know How." James pointed out that Snedden captured the underlining message with, "such ease" and made it feel "intimate." "I couldn't be happier with how it turned out," he said, full of excitement. "I hope that fans can watch this video and feel the storytelling aspect of the song. I hope fans can connect to it in their own way, too." While relishing in the state-of-the-art music video for "Know How." The promising new artist is working tirelessly in the studio to produce more original content. Along with making music, James will be participating in CMA Fest week and will be performing live throughout Nashville. For more information, follow the country crooner on social media for updates.




