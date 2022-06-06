Breland Joins Lady A For Version Of Smash Hit “Need You Now” And Teases New Music

New music is on the horizon for both Lady A and Breland – check it out!

Since cross country artist Breland broke into the genre, he has rubbed elbows with Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett, Dierks Bentley, Nelly, HARDY, and now award-winning trio Lady A. The multi-platinum ensemble recently got together with the breakout star to record a rendition of their 2010 hit, “Need You Now.”

“The last time we were on stage together, we did a little ’Need You Now.’ I was like, this is the perfect time. What do you call our new band?” asked Charles Kelley. “I think it’s ’Lady A and B,’ something like that,” Breland fired back with a laugh.

The fast-rising artist kicked off the song, showcasing his soulful pipes. As Dave Haywood kept the tempo by playing the acoustic guitar, lead singer Hillary Scott chimed in. It wasn’t long until they all intertwined their distinct vocals to create harmonies, that would undoubtedly send a chill down a listener’s spine.

“And I wonder if I ever cross your mind | For me, it happens all the time,” they sing before bursting into the chorus. “It’s a quarter after one, I’m all alone, and I need you now |Said I wouldn’t call, but I’ve lost all control, and I need you now | And I don’t know how I can do without | I just need you now.”

While taking turns on each verse, Kelley displayed Breland’s wide vocal range by encouraging him to free-style mid-track. The “Praise The Lord’ singer proved he’s a country music mainstay with his powerful, yet controlled riffs and runs.

The unexpected collaboration instantly garnered 208.0K views and 14.4K likes on TikTok alone. Upon release, fans rushed to the comment section to praise the revamped version and to urge the group to record the track together.

“You guys are giving me goosebumps!” shared a follower. “We need this released,” uttered another.

Although the chart-topping trio has not revealed if they would get into the studio with Breland, they made it clear that new music is on the horizon. Lady A recently shared a behind-the-scenes clip filming a new summer-centric project. Within the short video – Hillary is seen sunbathing, Haywood cannonballing into a pool, and Kelley singing into a camera.

“Let’s Have some fun☀️ #NewMusic coming soon!” wrote the group alongside the preview.

The social snippet did not include the audio to the unreleased single or additional information. While fans eagerly wait for Lady A to drop their beach-ready jam, Breland gave a sneak peek into his forthcoming track, “Natural.” The up-tempo banger will drop on June 14, and is expected to be included on his debut record.

The genre-bending musician is currently hitting world-renowned festivals nationwide, and Lady A is gearing up for their Request Line Tour. Come August 13, Lady A will be starting their trek with back-to-back nights at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and will wrap their run in Indianapolis in late October.