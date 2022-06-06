Chris Lane And Wife Lauren Are Expecting Second Baby

Lauren Lane's morning sickness was so severe she had to go to the hospital to receive fluids.

A new baby for Halloween?

Chris Lane and his wife Lauren (Bushnell) Lane revealed they are expecting their second child in late October. The new baby will make their son Dutton, who will be 1 later this week, a big brother.

The couple said they were “shocked” to learn the news. Lauren initially had no symptoms and just took a test to prove what she thought she already knew.

“To be quite honest, when we found out, I’ve never been more shocked in my entire life because this was very much an unexpected surprise,” Lauren told People. “When we found out, Dutton was almost 8 months old, and I didn’t feel anything. I truly had no symptoms. And to my surprise and to Chris’ surprise, it was very much positive.”

Lauren said her country singer husband was putting their son down for a nap when she got the test results. She was so stunned that she ran into the baby’s room and turned the light on.

“Chris was like, ’What are you doing? I’m trying to get our child to go to sleep! Can you turn the light off?!’ she recalled. “And I was, ’I’m pregnant’ — just in shock. And he was equally shocked when I gave him that news.”

The couple has since settled into the reality that they will have two babies under two years old.

“(It) wasn’t necessarily the plan, but we’re so thankful that we’re able to have another,” she says. “We had planned on having at least two kids, so we’re very thankful that it was able to happen for us, even if it wasn’t necessarily on our exact timing.”

Morning sickness eventually hit Lauren full force. She said around the six-and-a-half-week mark; it hit her “like a ton of bricks.”

“The sickness has been a little bit more challenging this time around, just physically,” she said. “Unfortunately, I was so sick for a couple of days in a row that I actually had to go to the hospital and get some fluids. And so, it has been a little rougher this time around. I feel like I was sicker a little bit longer this time around, which was hard, especially chasing around an 8, 9 month old at the time while Chris was on tour.”

Regardless, the couple is thrilled.

“We’re very excited now that the shock phase and then the sickness phase that came right after that are over, and we can move past those parts,” she says. “We’re both just incredibly excited.”

She anticipates another four months before she hits the “officially uncomfortable” stage again.

“I’m going to try to enjoy these next few months! I’m in the sweet spot,” she said.