The Chicks Talk Divorce And How It Changed Their Songwriting Process

In 2017 Maines filed for divorce for “irreconcilable differences” from Hollywood actor Adrian Pasdar, but she was not the only one in the group to go through a sticky split. All three hitmakers eventually underwent a divorce, and it became an additional way the group bonded.

Clarkson questioned if the common ground advanced their friendship, and if they leaned on each other for support. Clarkson acknowledged that her female relationships “really helped” her in the midst of the separation from Blackstock.

“We all went through divorces,” Clarkson said. “How did you each find strength? And not just music – I think it’s therapeutic – but, like, your female friendships? I feel like that has really helped me.”

Maguire quickly agreed with Clarkson and declared that she found comfort within Maines after hearing about her marital issues. The artist also confirmed that she kept her divorce from her first husband, Ted Seidel a deep secret for quite some time.

“I remember when you first came down in the studio in Nashville and said, ’Guys, I just want to tell you I’m getting a divorce,'” Maguire recalled looking at Maines. “I remember thinking, ’Well, I’m getting a divorce. Now she says she’s getting a divorce. Now I can’t say I’m getting a divorce.’ I was feeling like everybody was gonna judge me because I thought I was first getting the divorce.”

Maguire continued to mention that hearing the news about Maines made her feel less alone. At the time, Maines was divorcing her then-husband Michael Tatabay.

“I was like, ’Guys, I’m getting a divorce,’ and Martie’s like, ’I’m having a horrible marriage,” said Maines with a smile. “We were divorce buddies.”

The Chicks are set to kick off their nationwide tour in St. Louis on June 14 and will wrap in August. The ladies will hit legendary venues across the nation, from the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Denver, The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and Blossom Music Center in Cleveland, OH.