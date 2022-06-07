The Chicks Talk Divorce And How It Changed Their Songwriting Process

The Chicks made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Monday (June 6) to discuss their upcoming 2022 tour and how divorce brought their creativity to new heights. After scoring 13 GRAMMY Awards, Natalie Maines, Martie Maguire, and Emily Strayer have revealed their secret songwriting recipe – honesty.
Following Clarkson’s recent divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, Clarkson has found that songwriting has become difficult. She told the legendary trio that she is now tiptoeing a fine line when pulling from real-life experiences. Therefore, she asked The Chicks what it was like to be vulnerable while also navigating family and fame post divorce.
The “Since U Been Gone” singer turned to the right band, as their 2020 record “Gaslighter” touches upon several sensitive topics. The multi-platinum artists did not think twice about leaving their roller coaster-like emotions on the table while penning tracks such as “Sleep At Night,” “Tights On My Boat,” and the tear-jerking ballad. “Set Me Free.”
“I definitely wanted to be very blatant and, like, literal with this one,” said Maines about the 12-song collection. “But yeah, I was still … I wasn’t, like, beyond all the emotion like I am now. And then there’s the stress of, ’Oh my gosh, now my kids are gonna hear this.’ And then, now my son is on tour with us, he’s in the band, and I’m like, ’This is kinda weird.'”
Strayer did not hesitate to point out that musicians can’t beat around the bush if they want to connect with their fans.