Zach Bryan Teases Unreleased Track “Twenty So” Just Weeks After Dropping Debut Record

On the heels of his 34-song record "American Heartbreak," Bryan reveals a new single dedicated to Millennials.

Fast-rising artist Zach Bryan has proved to be a country music mainstay with his recent label debut record, “American Heartbreak.” The Oklahoma native released a whopping 34-song collection on May 20, but he still has more music tucked up his sleeve.

The “Highway Boys” singer took to social media over the weekend (June 5) to share an unreleased track titled, “Twenty So.” The melancholy melody shares the obstacles a 20-something-year-old faces daily. The protagonist within the poetic ballad, finds themselves exploring everything between life, love, and faith.

The soothing single begins with a refreshing acoustic guitar introduction, that is destined to grab a listener’s undivided attention. Bryan’s raw and rasping vocals are entirely on display in the thought-provoking track.

“When the day is done | Those neon lights call you home | You’ll be begging for a savior to come and save ya |From the savage times of twenty so |When the night is through | Those American girls are headed home | You’ll be begging for a savior to let you save her | The sweet nights of twenty so,” the breakout star sings within the chorus.

Although the Nashville newcomer has not revealed any additional information regarding the audio file, fans flooded the comment section with positive praise. Many acknowledged the 26-year-old’s distinctive sound and impressive drive.

“I love that you’re making more songs after dropping a 34-song album not even three weeks ago,” an appreciative follower pointed out. “Amazing sound bro. I hope you decide to release as like a part of a deluxe version of your album,” another one requested.

The well-rounded project, “American Heartbreak” became the most-streamed single-day country release of 2022 on Apple Music and Spotify. “Something In The Orange” and “From Austin” also scored No.1 on Billboard’s Country Songwriter chart.

Bryan’s success follows his unconventional rise to fame, as he curated a devoted fan base on social media with his single “Heading South.”



</noscript> </div>

Bryan was an active-duty member in the US Navy, when he accidentally fell into the country music genre. The vocalist filmed himself singing “Heading South” on a phone outside his Navy quarters overseas. The moving video that introduced the world to his soulful pipes, instantly went viral. After eight years of service, Bryan was honorably discharged to pursue music full-time. After seeing the world from a unique perspective, Bryan placed pen to paper to tell his story. The “American Heartbreak” tracklist covers various topics and shares several untold tales. “The last five years of my life have been a true tall-tale, from the loss of my mother, deployments to countries far from home, failure, success, a national tour, sunrises in Seattle, sunsets in New York, smiles in Tulsa, fights in Philadelphia, coast-lines, close-calls, mountains, rivers, flatlands, valleys, loss, love, healing, hurting, hating and forgiving,” he shares following the release. “I did my best to fit all of that into this collection of songs.” The chart-topping artist has already made his Grand Ole Opry debut and is now serving as support for two big names in country music – Luke Combs and Willie Nelson. Bryan is performing nationwide on his American Heartbreak Tour to promote his critically acclaimed record. Tickets are currently available for purchase, here. Tiffany Goldstein Embedded from www.youtube.com



