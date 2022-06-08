Carly Pearce Placed Her Heart On The Line For Single “What He Didn’t Do”: “That’s My Duty”

</noscript> </div>

After being pleasantly surprised by the outcome, Pearce mentioned that she was eager to get a second opinion from her fans. Therefore, she began sharing “What He Didn’t Do” with other creatives and playing the hit at small venues throughout Music City.

“I did what I always do, and I go test out songs against my team’s will, and went and was playing a writers round in Nashville, and played this song,” she said while laughing. “And from that moment – somebody put this video up on YouTube – and I’ve never had a song that just organically, socially, people ask for it in everything I do, whether it’s online or in a tweet or in a DM or if I’m doing an interview, or radio stations have asked about it.”

Pearce continued to reveal that naysayers may deem her storytelling approach unorthodox or too much. However, the chart-topping artist believes it is her “duty” to share her story and be honest with her fans.

“People may think that I write too much of my story,” Pearce pointed out. “But for me, that’s my duty. And I feel like when I am writing my story I am writing other people’s story, and this song proves it,” she added.

“What He Didn’t Do” marks the third single from “29: Written In Stone” to go to Country radio. The 31-year-old recently took to social media to share her excitement about the career milestone and to remind fans of another underlining message within the track.

“Life goes on. You KNOW that when you’re reeling…feeling like the fool and so hurt…but then there’s a moment when those emotions start to clear,” she wrote in a caption. “That’s when you look in the mirror, and you ask yourself what happened and try to learn from your mistakes. That’s where “What He Didn’t Do” came from. To me, it’s really a song of hope and trying to get smarter before moving forward,” she concluded.

“What He Didn’t Do” is one of many songs Pearce has been performing on Kenny Chesney’s Here And Now 2022 Tour. Tickets to see the resilient soloist are currently available for purchase, here.