Carly Pearce Placed Her Heart On The Line For Single “What He Didn’t Do”: “That’s My Duty”

In honor of the single “What He Didn’t Do” hitting radio airwaves nationwide, Carly Pearce recently (June 6) sat down with Big Machine Label Group to discuss the inspiration behind the mid-tempo track and why she felt obligated to place her heart on the line.
The Kentucky native penned the relatable tune alongside frequent collaborators Ashley Gorley and Emily Shackleton for her critically acclaimed record, “29: Written In Stone.” Pearce reflects on a breakup throughout the poetic single and fires off a list of everything “he didn’t do.”
“Treat me right, put me first, be a man of his word | Stay home ’cause he wanted to | Always fight for my love, hold on tight like it’s something | That he couldn’t stand to lose | The devil’s in the details, I won’t tell | The hell that he put me through | All I know is in the end, it wasn’t what he did, no | It was what he didn’t do,” she sings with confidence in the chorus.
The honest lyrics serve as a sign to remember your self-worth while in a relationship. Following her split from ex-husband Michael Ray, Pearce realized what she wanted within a romantic partnership. After digging deep during a writing session to produce the track, Pearce knew she had created something special.