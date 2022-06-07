Trisha Yearwood Honored by Country Radio Broadcasters

</noscript> </div>

The CRB Artist Career Achievement Award is presented to an artist or act that has significantly contributed to the development and promotion of country music and country radio through their creativity, vision, performance, or leadership.

Past award winners include Keith Urban, Rascal Flatts, Vince Gill, Randy Travis, George Strait, and The Judds.

Yearwood has spent the last three decades building one of the most storied careers in country music history. She has collected multiple GRAMMY, CMA, and ACM Awards, many multiplatinum certifications, and entertained millions of fans with hit songs, including “She’s In Love with the Boy,” Walk Away Joe” and more. Yearwood is a singer, actress, author, chef, TV personality, and entrepreneur with twelve studio albums to her credit, along with the EMMY® Award-winning Food Network hit “Trisha’s Southern Kitchen” and her Facebook Live “pre-show,” T’s Coffee Talk. She has written four New York Times-bestselling cookbooks and designed cookware, furniture, home accessories, and area rugs. She also recently launched the “Trisha Yearwood Pet Collection” and has collaborated with Williams Sonoma on her signature best-selling cocktail mixes, as well as her new Gwendolyn dinnerware collection honoring her mother and a variety of food products. Her most recent cookbook “Trisha’s Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family” is available now.