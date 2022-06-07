Trisha Yearwood Honored by Country Radio Broadcasters

Trisha Yearwood is adding another accolade to her long list of accomplishments.
The Country Radio Broadcasters revealed Tuesday that Yearwood would be the recipient of the 2022 CRB Artist Achievement Award during the Country Radio Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on June 30 at Virgin Hotel in Nashville.
“Trisha’s career achievements are among the ultimate imaginable: Country icon, TV star, bestselling author, philanthropist,” said CRB/CRS Board President Kurt Johnson. “Undeniably a legend. Let’s celebrate her together on this extraordinary night.”