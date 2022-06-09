Dolly Parton And James Patterson Set To Bring “Run, Rose, Run” To The Big Screen

Dolly Parton: “I’m looking forward to working with Sony and being in the movie as well. It’s a good time to be excited.”

Grab your popcorn, because Dolly Parton and best-selling author James Patterson are bringing their novel “Run, Rose, Run” to the big screen. The country legend took to social media on Tuesday (June 7) to announce that they will be working with Sony Pictures and Reese Witherspoon’s media company Hello Sunshine on the feature film adaptation.

“Run, Rose, Run is going to the big screen! I can’t wait to make this dream come true with @HelloSunshine, @SonyPictures, and some of my favorite people, @JamesPattersonBook and @ReesWitherspoon!” the hitmaker wrote alongside a photo with the critically acclaimed author.

Bookworms and movie junkies alike ran to the comment section to express their excitement about the upcoming film.

“Outstanding news! Loved this book @dollyparton,” shared a follower. “Such a great book 🙌 👏❤️. I couldn’t put it down. Can’t wait for the movie,” said another.

Although the entertainment giant scored the rights to the film, a Sony Pictures representative told ABC WATE 6 that it was a challenging and competitive business deal to achieve.

“In a highly competitive situation, Sony Pictures has landed Run, Rose, Run, set to star 11-time Grammy winning and two-time Academy Award nominated singer-songwriter, Dolly Parton,” the source told the outlet. “Dolly Parton and Jim Patterson. Are you kidding me? An entirely unique dynamic duo. Plus, Hello Sunshine! We feel lucky as hell and grateful,” said Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group.

The “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans” singer will produce the film alongside Patterson via James Patterson Entertainment. Hello Sunshine’s President of Film and Television, Lauren Neustadter, and Witherspoon will also have a hand in producing. However, Ashley Strumwasser will take on the role of executive producer for Hello Sunshine. Fans can expect new music from Parton, as the icon plans to create original songs for the project.

The singer-songwriter will also star in the upcoming production, which will serve as her first significant role since the 1992 film, “Straight Talk.” While Parton is a seasoned artist, she is also a well-versed actress with credits in “Joyful Noise,” “9 to 5,” “The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” and “Steel Magnolias.”

“I am thrilled to be bringing Run, Rose, Run to Sony Pictures. I’m looking forward to working with Sony and being in the movie as well. It’s a good time to be excited, working with some of my favorite people,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “I want to watch this movie and say, ‘I love this film.’ And that’s exactly why I’m so excited to be working with Hello Sunshine and Sony Pictures. They’re the best at what they do,” Patterson added.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Witherspoon hopes the action-packed movie “inspires women and girls” to “keep dreaming.”

The cast list for the forthcoming film has not been confirmed, including Dolly Parton’s role. Until a premiere date is set in stone, country music fans can snag a copy of “Run, Rose, Run” via Amazon or any Indiebound book store. Parton and Patterson also included an audiobook featuring country music star Kelsea Ballerini.