WATCH: Little Big Town Dances Under Neon Lights In New “Hell Yeah” Music Video

When dealing with a broken heart, many would suggest leaning on close friends for support. Little Big Town’s Phillip Sweet does precisely that in recently (June 7) released music video for their latest single, “Hell Yeah.”

Sweet plays the main character in the disco-like clip, where he hits the town with bandmates Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, and Jimi Westbrook to get over an ex-lover. Throughout the groovy music video directed by Blair Getz Mezibov, Sweet finds himself trying to have fun fresh out of a relationship.

As Schlapman and Fairchild instantly tackle the dance floor to bust a move, Westbrook remains glued to Sweet’s side until he felt ready to let his freak flag fly. The two avoided the other party animals by throwing back multiple shots and playing a quick game of pool.

With a bit of liquid courage, Sweet decided to forget why he was down in the dumps and joined his Little Big Town friends on stage for a full performance of “Hell Yeah.” With confidence, Sweet took the lead on the catchy chorus.



“Hell yeah, I go get drunk on Friday nights | Hell yeah, I’m dancing under neon lights | Hell yeah, I’m smiling so that you can’t tell |But If you’re ever wondering baby if I’m still | Going through hell, yeah | Going through hell, yeah | You moved on and I’m still here in hell, yeah,” the frontman sings about his current heartbreak.

The multi-platinum group filmed the retro music video at a local East Nashville bar called American Legion Post 82. The joint has become a staple for “Honky Tonk Tuesdays,” BlueGrass nights, and songwriter rounds.

“We loved working with Blair on this video,” shared Fairchild upon release. “Is there anything better than a found place in the middle of nowhere that is actually the coolest club in town? Throw some tequila and dirty dancing in the mix, and it’s a party. I love a heartbreak song that can still make you feel good.”

The group took to Facebook to share the feel-good music video and fans flooded the comment section with positive praise that acknowledges the underlining, yet relatable message of the track.

“I love a song that is going through my life! I’ve been there. The memories!❤️So, “Hell Yeah,” I love this song and the video,” gushed a follower. “Fantastic! I love the way all your voices work together perfectly – I don’t think you’ve made a song that I don’t love. What a great song and video. Thank you!” said another.

Little Big Town’s Sweet and Westbrook penned the harmony-driven melody alongside FGL’s Tyler Hubbard and Corey Crowder. It is hard to ignore their savvy wordplay in “Hell Yeah,” as the seasoned songsmiths managed to take listeners on an emotional roller coaster ride. “Hell Yeah” serves as the lead track off of LBT’s forthcoming record. The award-winning group is set to wrap up The Bandwagon Tour with Miranda Lambert this upcoming weekend, before they jet set to Europe to join the EAGLES on their stadium trek. Little Big Town is set to appear for select dates on The Judds: The Final Tour this fall. Tickets are available to see the group live and in person, here.