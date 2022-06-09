WATCH: Little Big Town Dances Under Neon Lights In New “Hell Yeah” Music Video

When dealing with a broken heart, many would suggest leaning on close friends for support. Little Big Town’s Phillip Sweet does precisely that in recently (June 7) released music video for their latest single, “Hell Yeah.”

Sweet plays the main character in the disco-like clip, where he hits the town with bandmates Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, and Jimi Westbrook to get over an ex-lover. Throughout the groovy music video directed by Blair Getz Mezibov, Sweet finds himself trying to have fun fresh out of a relationship.

As Schlapman and Fairchild instantly tackle the dance floor to bust a move, Westbrook remains glued to Sweet’s side until he felt ready to let his freak flag fly. The two avoided the other party animals by throwing back multiple shots and playing a quick game of pool.

With a bit of liquid courage, Sweet decided to forget why he was down in the dumps and joined his Little Big Town friends on stage for a full performance of “Hell Yeah.” With confidence, Sweet took the lead on the catchy chorus.





