Luke Combs Celebrates Nine No. 1 Songs with Record-Breaking Party

Luke Combs drew more than 8,000 country music fans to BMI's parking lot on Music Row Wednesday to celebrate nine of his newest chart-topping radio singles.

BMI is billing it as its biggest No. 1 party in history, but the evening also doubled as a writers’ event. Luke Combs performed each of the hits – “Beautiful Crazy,” “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” “Even Though I’m Leaving,” “Does To Me,” “Lovin’ On You,” “Better Together,” “Forever After All,” “Cold As You,” and “Doin’ This” – with his fellow co-writers. The co-writers Thomas Archer, Wyatt Durrette, Ray Fulcher, Dan Isbell, James McNair, Shane Minor, Randy Montana, Tyler Reeve, Jonathan Singleton and Rob Williford were all on hand to lend their voices – and their support.

The crowd was a mix of fans and Music Industry executives who all stopped talking and pressed toward the stage when Storme Warren introduced Combs. The air was thick and hot as rain threatened but largely held off as guests dined on fare from food trucks as they waited on Combs. The event even provided a Chick-Fil-A truck that dished out free food for Combs’ VIPs.

The North Carolina native wrapped the event with fan-favorite “Hurricane,” a previous No. 1 hit.

Big Loud recording artist Hailey Whitters kicked off the night, followed by Combs’ co-writer and Warner Music Nashville artist Drew Parker.

Combs’ highly anticipated third studio album, “Growin’ Up,” will be released June 24 via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville.

But musical success isn’t the only thing Combs and his wife Nicole have celebrated lately. The pair are expecting a baby boy due later this summer. The expectant mom’s sister recently threw the couple a mandarin orange-themed baby shower complete with orange-themed cookies and drinks.

The citrus inspiration came from Combs’s quip on a radio show earlier this year. The hosts pressured him to tell them the baby’s name, and Combs got creative with his answer.

“There’s a shortlist,” he said. “It rhymes with orange. It rhymes with purple.”

Eventually, Combs explained he’s not being choosey about a name; he just wants a “healthy” baby boy.

“If a damn alligator can come out, it wouldn’t matter to me as long as it’s healthy…I would teach him to sing, teach him how to eat a cheeseburger, [and] I could afford a good coach,” he said. “I have been [plotting] the takeover of the Nashville little league in the next five years — finding the best kids, building this unstoppable little league team.”