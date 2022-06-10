CMT Roundup: New Music From Chris Lane with Lauren Alaina, Kameron Marlowe and more

</noscript> </div>

“The first time I heard this take on ’Dancin’ In The Moonlight,’ it was a demo I kept listening to on repeat. It sounds like summer to me and feels like the kind of song you want to put on when you’re on the boat, at a bonfire, grilling, or hanging with the people you love. I love the classic feel it has, and I love that I get to share it with my second-favorite Lauren. Can’t wait for you to hear it, and to perform it all summer long!” shared Lane. “The original is one of those songs that lives on for many generations. Everyone knows the original. I am excited to be a part of a new take on such an impactful and iconic song. I absolutely love the way it turned out. It’s an added bonus that I get to sing it with my buddy, Chris Lane,” Alaina added.

To go along with the swing-worthy hit, the two released a retro music video that is set to transport fans back in time. The Justin Clough-directed clip captures the two in different eras from the 1920s, 1950s, 1970s, and present day. Lane will premiere the decade-centric duet today, June 10 at CMA Fest’s Riverfront Stage at 1 p.m. CT.

