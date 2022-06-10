CMT Roundup: New Music From Chris Lane with Lauren Alaina, Kameron Marlowe and more

VIDEO
Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina, “Dancin’ In The Moonlight”: Country powerhouses Chris Lane and Lauren Alaina have joined forces to place a country-pop twist on the critically acclaimed King Harvest 1972 track, “ Dancing In The Moonlight.” The revamped version is destined to be the song of the summer, as the 70s-infused melody will encourage listeners to hit the town. Jesse Frasure, Sherman Kelly, and Brett Tyler penned the groovy anthem that displays Alaina’s soaring, yet sassy vocals and Lane’s old-school country sound.
“The first time I heard this take on ’
Dancin’ In The Moonlight,’ it was a demo I kept listening to on repeat. It sounds like summer to me and feels like the kind of song you want to put on when you’re on the boat, at a bonfire, grilling, or hanging with the people you love. I love the classic feel it has, and I love that I get to share it with my second-favorite Lauren. Can’t wait for you to hear it, and to perform it all summer long!” shared Lane. “The original is one of those songs that lives on for many generations. Everyone knows the original. I am excited to be a part of a new take on such an impactful and iconic song. I absolutely love the way it turned out. It’s an added bonus that I get to sing it with my buddy, Chris Lane,” Alaina added.
To go along with the swing-worthy hit, the two released a retro music video that is set to transport fans back in time. The Justin Clough-directed clip captures the two in different eras from the 1920s, 1950s, 1970s, and present day. Lane will premiere the decade-centric duet today, June 10 at CMA Fest’s Riverfront Stage at 1 p.m. CT.
Tyler Booth, “Hey Dad”: Just in time for Father’s Day, Tyler Booth released his letter-like track, “ Hey Dad.” The fast-rising artist penned the tear-jerker alongside Dave Turnbull and Jimmy Yeary. Throughout the moving melody, Booth points out all the life lessons he has learned from his father and promises to hold onto them.
“I wrote ‘
Hey Dad’ when I left the farm and moved to Nashville to chase a crazy dream,” shared Booth in a statement. “It’s part of my story. My dad has always been there for me picking me up when I’m down and kicking me in the butt when I need it. Anytime I doubt myself, which is often, I just think about what dad would say and the lessons he’s taught me. I’m sure we all do that. ‘Hey Dad’ is for all you dads out there that love us more than anything and give us the opportunity to chase dreams.”
Booth allows his rich baritone vocals to carry the emotional-driven ballad, proving he’s a country traditionalist with an impressive knack for storytelling. The timeless track is certain to be played on Father’s Day for years to come.
