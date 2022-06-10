Lainey Wilson will play a musician named 'Abby' in the upcoming season of "Yellowstone," which will premiere on November 13.

Country singer Lainey Wilson is getting ready to teach the cast of “Yellowstone” a few things. The show’s award-winning director Taylor Sheridan asked Wilson to join the cast of “Yellowstone” for Season 5. The “Things A Man Oughta Know” singer is set to appear in the popular Western production as a musician named “Abby.”

The drama, created by Sheridan and John Linson, premiered in 2018 and quickly became a global phenomenon. The twists and turns made by the Dutton family immediately captured TV fanatics’ attention as they watched cowboy John Dutton [Kevin Costner] own the largest cattle ranch in the United States and fight off enemies looking to destroy his empire.

Despite the gore and complex politics, the masterminds behind the hit television show manage to weave in the importance of humanity, family, and love. Fan-favorite characters such as Josh Lucas [Young John Dutton], Jacki Weaver [Caroline Warner], Kylie Rogers [Young Beth Dutton], and Kyle Red Silverstein [Young Rip Wheeler] will return to the small screen for Season 5.

Seasoned performers Mo Brings Plenty [Mo], Wendy Moniz [Governor Lynelle Perry], Jen Landon [Teeter], and Kathryn Kelly [Emily], who are mainstays on the show, have been promoted to series regulars for Season 5 as well.

Other familiar faces that scored a spot within the star-studded cast are – Kai Caster [Rowdy] a young cowboy, Lilli Kay [Clara Brewer] a new assistant for one of the Duttons, and Dawn Olivieri [Sarah Atwood] a corporate shark and a new arrival to Montana.

The critically-acclaimed ensemble also includes Oscar-winner Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham.

Television’s No. 1 series “Yellowstone,” will make its triumphant return and premiere on Sunday, November 13, on Paramount Network.