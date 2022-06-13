Lee Brice Reflects On 2010 Record “Love Like Crazy” With Old-School Photo

Country music star Lee Brice took a trip down memory lane to celebrate the anniversary of his 2010 record, “Love Like Crazy.” The multi-platinum artist shared a throwback photo of himself holding up the 12-song disk in a store.

While the “Soul” singer recalled the first time he spotted the album on the shelves, Brice also gave his devoted community a piece of valuable advice.

“12 years ago today. First time seeing my cd in the store,” he explained alongside the old snapshot. “So crazy how time flies…Make sure you stop today, and take it in. We aren’t promised tomorrow, so live it up, soak it in…”

Fans who have watched Brice blossom into a successful musician ran to the comment section to acknowledge his growth as a vocalist and to share sweet memories.

“I have all your CDs, and I have photos probably going back 20 plus years, long before you ever had your first CD out,” said a follower. “You proved to the world that you’re a great storyteller and entertainer! ‘Carolina Boys’ is my going out on the town song, kinda like my liquid courage 😂,” another shared.

“Love Like Crazy” served as Brice’s label debut record and includes several hits such as – “She Ain’t Right,” “These Last Few Days,” “Some Things,” and “Picture Of Me.” Before Brice dropped the introduction collection, he co-wrote “More Than a Memory” with Billy Montana and Kyle Jacobs for country icon Garth Brooks. The mid-tempo melody became the first single to debut at No.1 on the Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. Three years later, the title track “Love Like Crazy” made history for the “slowest climb” into the top 10 – taking 46 weeks.

“I’ve got the fastest-rising single in the history of the world that I wrote. And now, as an artist, I’ve got the slowest-rising single in history,” Brice told Billboard in 2010. “Hey, I’ll take it any way I can get it. If it goes No. 1, then I’ll have the fastest-rising No. 1 and the slowest-rising No. 1. That would be something I can hang my hat on.”

The hitmaker has come a long way since 2010. The father of three has had massive success on country radio. He scored several radio No.1’s with “One of Them Girls,” “Rumor,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now” with Carly Pearce, “Hard to Love,” “Drinking Class,” and more. Throughout his flourishing career, Brice received a Grammy nomination and won several prestigious accolades.

In 2020, Brice dropped his latest LP “Hey World,” which includes his Motown-esque radio single, “Soul.” The country crooner recently kicked off his 20-city trek with opening acts Michael Ray, Tyler Farr, Tim Montana, Jackson Dean, and Jameson Rodgers for select dates. Tickets to Brice’s Label Me Proud Tour are currently available for purchase, here.