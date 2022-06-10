Sara Evans’ Estranged Husband Jay Barker Strikes Plea Deal, Avoids Jail Time

The former Alabama quarterback must complete a 26-week-long batterer's intervention program and was ordered to give up his weapons

Sara Evans’ estranged husband Jay Barker evaded jail time this week for a charge of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from a January incident where he was arrested on charges that he’d tried to ram a car Evans was riding in with his car.

According to The Tennessean, Barker pleaded guilty to a lesser charge — misdemeanor reckless endangerment.

The outlet reported that Steve Hayslip, spokesman for Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk’s office, said Barker entered a “best interest plea,” which means he did not acknowledge guilt but understood prosecutors had enough evidence against him to show probable cause in the case.

The former Alabama quarterback must complete a 26-week-long Batterer’s Intervention Program and was ordered to give up any weapons he may own. He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of probation.

Barker, who has been married to Evans since 2008, was separated from his wife in April 2021 and is in the midst of a divorce. It isn’t known if the divorce is final.

According to the court documents from January 15, an officer was dispatched to Evans’ home at 1:30 a.m. for a domestic disturbance. The victim said she was attending a party at a neighbor’s house and got into the passenger side of a vehicle when the party ended to ride across the street to her home. As the vehicle crossed the street and pulled into her driveway, Barker put his vehicle in reverse and attempted to hit the car the victim was in at a high rate of speed.

Barker missed and drove away.