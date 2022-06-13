CMT Premiere: Billy Dean and Paul Overstreet Release Tropical Music Video For, “The Rest Of It’s Mine”

It has been nearly a decade since Billy Dean dropped a country album, and now he’s providing fans with a taste of what to expect on July 22 with summer single, “The Rest of It’s Mine.” The breezy anthem serves as the title track to the 10-song collection that embodies his love for the sunshine state of Florida.
“I was so touched and moved when Florida inducted me into its Artists Hall of Fame, it made me terribly homesick,” the singer revealed in a statement. “So I moved back to reconnect with my aging mother, my high school buddies, and friends and family. That all inspired the tropical flavor of this album.”
The country crooner can now be found dipping his toes on the white beaches of St. George Island or playing music under the palm trees. While embracing island time, he teamed up with like-minded individuals to pen nine of the 10 songs on the forthcoming record. Dean did not just collaborate with several elite songwriters to cultivate a state-of-an-art collection, but to learn.
“I really wanted to connect with some of the greatest Hall of Fame songwriters in our business, to learn from them,” he shared. “I wanted to see what makes them tick and what made them Hall of Famers. Paul Overstreet was at the top of my list of guys that I knew but had never worked with.”