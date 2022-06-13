CMT Premiere: Billy Dean and Paul Overstreet Release Tropical Music Video For, “The Rest Of It’s Mine”

It has been nearly a decade since Billy Dean dropped a country album, and now he’s providing fans with a taste of what to expect on July 22 with summer single, “The Rest of It’s Mine.” The breezy anthem serves as the title track to the 10-song collection that embodies his love for the sunshine state of Florida.

“I was so touched and moved when Florida inducted me into its Artists Hall of Fame, it made me terribly homesick,” the singer revealed in a statement. “So I moved back to reconnect with my aging mother, my high school buddies, and friends and family. That all inspired the tropical flavor of this album.”

The country crooner can now be found dipping his toes on the white beaches of St. George Island or playing music under the palm trees. While embracing island time, he teamed up with like-minded individuals to pen nine of the 10 songs on the forthcoming record. Dean did not just collaborate with several elite songwriters to cultivate a state-of-an-art collection, but to learn.

“I really wanted to connect with some of the greatest Hall of Fame songwriters in our business, to learn from them,” he shared. “I wanted to see what makes them tick and what made them Hall of Famers. Paul Overstreet was at the top of my list of guys that I knew but had never worked with.”



The ‘90s hitmaker penned “The Rest of It’s Mine” alongside Overstreet. Together they created a mellow mid-tempo track that reminds listeners to take ownership of their life and do what makes them happy. The tropical melody comprised of horns, whistles, light percussion, and the acoustic guitar is destined to leave fans craving a refreshing umbrella cocktail. “The rest of it’s mine, the rest of it’s mine | Gonna ride it out here where the sun always shines | While there’s still a piece left of that American pie | Already bought the boat, already signed the note | gave away my mittens and that big furry coat | Only so many ticks on the clock before we’re all outta time | I’m taking it day by day ‘cause the rest of it’s mine,” Dean sings before Overstreet delivers a comical verse about the beauty of retirement. To bring the seaside single to life, Dean and Overstreet called in video director Michael Maples. Throughout the four-minute music video, the vocalists are seen strumming their guitars with the beaming sun kissing their skin. As the world-renowned songwriters take turns belting the witty lyrics – Maples captures the two on a boat, exploring a sandbar, and performing for happy-go-lucky locals. However, the drone snapshots simply bring the captivating clip to new heights. Dean exclusively told CMT that he hopes fans start dreaming about life after working a 9-to-5 or use the music video as a breath of fresh air. “I think we all fantasize about retiring to the Keys or the islands and reclaiming your time,” he shared. “I hope it allows the viewer to escape everyday life for a moment.” The upcoming project will drop on Friday, July 22, and will include a re-recorded cut of Dean’s 1991 classic “Somewhere In My Broken Heart.” The chart-topping artist has several solo performances slated for 2022 and is expected to hit the road with country band Shenandoah and Wade Hayes in late August. For upcoming appearances, visit billydean.com. Tiffany Goldstein Embedded from www.youtube.com



