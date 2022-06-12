Country Icon Toby Keith Reveals Cancer Diagnosis: “I Need Time To Breathe”

After months of chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery – Toby Keith says he’s “looking forward” to spending time with family.

Country music star Toby Keith has been diagnosed with stomach cancer.

The multi-platinum artist took to social media Sunday (June 12) afternoon to break the news that he has been battling stomach cancer. For approximately six months, the “Should’ve Been A Cowboy” singer has endured chemotherapy, radiation, and surgical treatments.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery,” he wrote on Instagram. “So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”

While prioritizing his health, Keith hopes to spend quality time with close friends and family.

“I am looking forward to spending this time with my family,” he shared. “But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait. – T.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, stomach cancer is an “abnormal growth of cells that begins in the stomach.” The illness is also known as “gastric cancer,” and can affect several parts of the stomach as well. Some of the symptoms include – heartburn, nausea, stomach pain, difficulty swallowing, bloating, etc.

Keith is slated to perform at a string of summer festivals, including the upcoming 2022 Ribfest in Wheaton, IL, on June 17. The Ohio State Fair has announced that his concert on July 28 has been canceled, and ticket-holders will receive a refund. The chart-topping artist has not confirmed if he will continue on with the scheduled dates.

The hitmaker recently held his 19th Annual Toby Keith and Friends Golf Classic in Oklahoma. The golf outing raised more than $1,380,000 for OK Kids Korral, Keith’s foundation that helps children with cancer. The nonprofit provides a convenient and cost-free home away from home for families with kids receiving treatment at OU Medical Center.

CMT will be following this developing story and will provide updates in a timely manner.