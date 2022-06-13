Vince Gill Invites Charlie McCoy, Don Schlitz to Join Grand Ole Opry

While country music’s contemporary stars headlined Nashville’s Nissan Stadium Saturday night during CMA Fest, Vince Gill and the Grand Ole Opry honored two of the genre’s most significant contributors a few miles away at the Grand Ole Opry House.
Gill invited Charlie McCoy and Don Schlitz, both already in the Country Music Hall of Fame, to be the next members of the Grand Ole Opry.
“It is not an exaggeration at all to say Charlie McCoy has played on the soundtrack to almost every country music fan’s life and that Don Schlitz has written at least a portion of each of those soundtracks,” Opry Executive Producer Dan Rogers said. “Every time Charlie or Don plays the Opry, each showcase something incredibly special about the Opry and our hometown of Nashville.”