Zac Brown Partners with King Calaway, Blake Shelton on Separate Songs

Zac Brown co-wrote new Blake Shelton duet "Out In The Middle" with fellow country singer Luke Combs, and songwriters Ben Simonetti and Jonathan Singleton.

Just call Zac Brown country music’s current king of collaboration. Brown recently teamed with King Calaway to write and produce the band’s new single, “When I Get Home.” And Brown invited Blake Shelton to join the band on a new version of their single “Out in the Middle” that will be on the deluxe version of their latest album, “The Comeback,” available this fall.

Brown recently joined King Calaway on stage at CMA Fest to sing “When I Get Home” with them.

“I recognized the talent this young group has, and when we started working in the studio, so much more unfolded,” Brown told People. “I believe in these guys. When [producer] Keith Stegall bet on me and helped me make my first album, that was the launch of my career. I believe this track can do the same for them, and it’s great to be able to give back.”

