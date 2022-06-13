CMT Unveils Summer Slate of Programming Including Red White & Blue Weekend, Little Big Town and Jason Aldean

“CMT Campfire Sessions” will return for Season Two and Jason Aldean will launch the fresh new headliner-packed season on Friday, July 15th at 10p/9c.

CMT is celebrating summer in a big way with a new slate of programming that includes returning original series and music specials.

“Red, White & Blue Weekend” is back again this year, and CMT will air the live broadcast of “CMT Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th,” which is Nashville’s impressive Fourth of July fireworks display and concert headlined by Old Dominion. In addition, the weekend will include CMT Hot 20 Countdown’s annual “Holiday Salute to the Troops” special.

Other shows include the all-new fan-centered concert series, “CMT Summer Camp,” which will premiere with Little Big Town on Friday, August 12th at 9p/8c.

Here is how to watch:

CMT’s “RED, WHITE & BLUE WEEKEND” – Friday, July 1st – Monday, July 4th

CMT HOT 20 COUNTDOWN “HOLIDAY SALUTE TO THE TROOPS” – Sat, July 2 at 9a/8c

CMT’s signature weekly series comes to fans on location from the The Patriotic Festival in Norfolk, VA with headliners Kane Brown, Jon Pardi, RaeLynn and the real stars of the show—the men and women of the US Navy – for the annual “Holiday Salute to the Troops. Hosted by Cody Alan and Ashley ShahAhmadi. Premieres Saturday, July 2 at 9a/8c; encores Sunday, July 3 at 9a/8c.

“CMT LET FREEDOM SING! MUSIC CITY JULY 4th” LIVE from Nashville with Old Dominion – Monday, July 4 at 10p/9c

Broadcasting LIVE from downtown Nashville, the 90-minute special features a concert from Old Dominion, immediately followed by a commercial-free presentation of one of the largest fireworks displays in the country, the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp’s (NCVC) live Fourth of July fireworks display, accompanied by the Nashville Symphony; CMT’s Cody Alan to host.

“CMT CAMPFIRE SESSIONS” SEASON TWO – Fridays beginning July 15th at 10p/9c

CMT’s fan-favorite series returns for Season Two with seven all-new episodes featuring a star-packed lineup of music’s biggest names as they strip down their biggest hits, share new music and swap stories with friends fireside for an intimate night of music. The full schedule of “CMT Campfire Sessions” includes:

· July 15, 10p/9c – Jason Aldean

· July 22, 10p/9c – Brandy Clark

· July 29, 10p/9c – Clay Walker & Tracy Lawrence

· August 5, 10p/9c – Old Dominion

· August 12, 10p/9c – Brett Eldredge

· August 19, 10p/9c – Old Crow Medicine Show

· August 26, 10p/9c – Jon Pardi

· September 2, 10p/9c – Little Big Town (from 2022 CMT Music Awards Week)

· September 9, 10p/9c – “Covers” (one-hour special)

“CMT SUMMER CAMP” with Little Big Town – Friday, August 12 at 9p/8c

CMT treats fans to the ultimate concert experience with “CMT Summer Camp,” an exclusive one-hour special shot from the Sandy Creek Amphitheater at Reynolds Lake in Oconee, GA with Multi-Platinum-selling, country supergroup Little Big Town. The foursome will perform new music and some of their greatest hits for their biggest fans for a night filled with good music and summertime fun – fireworks included! – for the premiere episode. More information to follow.