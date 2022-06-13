Cole Swindell Announces Back Down to Bar Headlining Tour with Ashley Cooke

Tickets will go on sale to the public 10 a.m. Friday, June 17. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.ColeSwindell.com.

Cole Swindell headlined Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater Saturday night during CMA Fest for thousands of fans and this fall, he’s going to make a habit of it.

Swindell, who recently nabbed his 11th No. 1 hit “Never Say Never” with Lainey Wilson, revealed plans for his headlining Back Down To The Bar Tour that will launch Sept. 23, 2022, at Floores Country Store in Helotes, TX. Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe will be Swindell’s supporting acts on the tour. He’ll return to Nashville near the end of the tour to headline Ryman Auditorium on Nov. 3

“We had so much fun on the Down To The Bar Tour in the spring that I decided we just needed to go Back Down To The Bar in the fall!” laughed Cole Swindell. “I couldn’t NOT take Ashley Cooke back out with us on this tour because she is just incredible and fans love her. I’ve also been watching what Dylan [Marlowe] has been doing for a while now so I’m so excited he is going to join us. Touring has just had a new meaning this past year and I can’t wait to show the fans what we have in store for them on the Back Down To The Bar Tour!”

Swindell’s current single, “She Had Me At Heads Carolina,” is an ode to Jo Dee Messina’s breakthrough hit and popular karaoke night favorite. The song is from Swindell’s new album “Stereotype” and is available now on digital service providers. “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” will go to country radio on June 21 and comes on the heels of Swndell’s back-to-back multi-week No. 1 singles “Never Say Never,” and “Single Saturday Night.”

Swindell’s Down Home Crew will have the opportunity to purchase tickets for the Back Down To The Bar Tour during the “Down Home Crew Presale” beginning Tuesday June 14 at 10 a.m. local.

Tickets will go on sale to the public 10 a.m. Friday, June 17. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.ColeSwindell.com.

Cole Swindell’s Back Down To The Bar Tour:

Sept 23 Helotes, TX Floores Country Store

Sept 24 Fort. Worth, TX Billy Bob’s Texas

Sept 30 Round Rock, TX Round Rock Amphitheatre

Oct. 1 Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

Oct. 6 Grand Junction, CO Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park

Oct. 7 Prescott Valley, AZ Findlay Toyota Center

Oct. 13 Birmingham, AL Avondale Brewing Company

Oct. 14 Owensboro, KY Owensboro Sports Center

Oct. 20 Erie, PA Warner Theater

Oct. 21 Boston, MA House of Blues | Coreyfest

Oct. 22 Huntington, NY The Paramount

Nov. 3 Nashville, TN Ryman Auditorium

Nov. 4 *Biloxi, MS Beau Rivage Resort & Casino-Beau Rivage Theatre

Nov. 5 Fayeteville, AR JJ’s Live

Nov. 11 **Verona, NY Turning Stone Resort Casino

Nov. 12 Johnstown, PA Cambria County War Memorial

Nov. 17 Saint Augustine, FL The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

Nov. 18 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live Orlando

Nov. 19 Pompano Beach, FL Pompano Beach Amphitheater