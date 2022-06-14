Maren Morris Reflects On First Week Of The Humble Quest Tour: “I Haven’t Felt This Good In 2 And A Half Years”

Grammy-winning vocalist Maren Morris recently kick-started The Humble Quest Tour, and it seems like she was not “Nervous” one bit. Following nights in North Carolina and Virginia, the powerhouse vocalist took to social media to reflect on the action-packed weekend.

The “Circles Around This Town” singer shared a sequence of photos featuring tour highlights, which included a sweet mother-son moment backstage. While several of the snapshots capture Morris’ high-end fashion looks, one image displays the hitmaker acknowledging young fans mid-concert.

The chart-topping artist expressed that the intimate encounters and genuine human connections made out on the road, is what she missed the most when the global pandemic brought live music to a sudden halt.

“We finished our first weekend of The Humble Quest Tour. I feel guilty saying this but I haven’t felt this good in 2 and a half years,” Morris declared. “As much as I have loved at times that “forced sabbatical” of not being able to tour, a very crucial piece of me was missing all this time. I got it back this weekend. The best part is we get to do it again and again all year. Thank you all so much from the bottom of my heart💙,” she added.

As Morris made her triumphant return to the spotlight, she documented every special second on Instagram. To start the nationwide trek with a bang, Morris and her country star husband Ryan Hurd delivered the dairy-like melody “I Can’t Love You Anymore.” The songstress penned the mid-tempo track alongside Hurd and pop maestro Greg Kurstin. The hit that pin-points all of her husband’s redeeming qualities, serves as the third single on the record-breaking collection “Humble Quest.”

“Our first night of the tour felt so damn good. Thank you to my ride-or-die @ryanhurd for coming to sing “I Can’t Love You Anymore,” Morris gushed before calling out a young concert-goer who attended the show with her father. “And thank you to the sweet girl and her dad in the crowd for giving a new meaning to “Tall Guys.”

Morris will make stops at iconic venues such as Red Rocks Amphitheater, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, LA’s Hollywood Bowl, and New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. The genre-fluid megastar will be performing throwback hits and new releases like “The Furthest Thing,” “Hummingbird,” “Detour,” and more.

Before ticket-holders enjoy an unforgettable night of music, they can spend time in Morris’ “Good Friends” lounge. The multi-platinum performer gave the country community a sneak peek of the lavish set-up on Tiktok. The social snippet was a clever nod at the old series “MTV Cribs.”

“What up, MTV welcome to my crib aka the ‘Good Friends’ lounge on The Humble Quest Tour,” she said while falling back into an indie-like beanbag. The pop-up displays her eye-catching tour outfits on mannequins, a selfie booth, a friendship bracelet craft table, a bar, and an exhibit with her prestigious accolades.

For access into the lounge, fans must purchase a VIP ticket. For additional information and upcoming shows, visit marenmorris.com.