CMT Premiere: Country Artist Cody Belew Brings Fans On A Wild “Rodeo” Ride In New Music Video

Country music artist Cody Belew fled his rural Arkansas town in 2012 to pursue music in Nashville. As he quickly immersed himself in the country music landscape, he never lost sight of where he came from. While his love for the South runs rapidly through his veins, it’s also evident in his recently released music video “Rodeo.”
Alongside songsmith Autumn McEntire and producer Dustin Ransom, Belew pays homage to his unique upbringing in a “rodeo family.” The mid-tempo track infused with traditional country elements shines a spotlight on Belew’s gritty, yet soulful sound. Belew’s descriptive wordplay perfectly paints a picture of a rowdy American-style cattle competition.
It was a gamble | It was a pull my hat down and hold on tight I can handle this| I tied myself to the very part of you that would come unhinged |Did what I could to not get thrown | It was a hell of a ride | Put on a real good show | It was a rodeo,” he sings with a captivating charisma.
Belew exclusively told CMT that he had a clear vision going into the writing process for “Rodeo.” The lyrics came naturally, as Belew and McEntire simply pulled from real-life experiences.